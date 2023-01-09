ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?

The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale

J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...
