Read full article on original website
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Would the Texans trade the No. 2 overall pick if their QB gets drafted?
The Houston Texans aren’t picking No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Instead they can be reminded of their 10th win over the Indianapolis Colts in series history as the Chicago Bears are picking No. 1 overall. Common sense says the Texans aren’t going to miss out on...
Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?
The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale
J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...
Yardbarker
Broncos request permission to interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans for head coach job; Texans may be interested
The Broncos aren't the only ones that might be interested in Ryans. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Ryans could become a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coach job. "He's looking for the right spot, the right owner," Pelissero said of Ryans. "Could it be potentially a return...
Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center: Everything you need to know
PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII is being played in Glendale, Arizona this year and, along with the game, several events and festivities are happening around the Valley. From parties to concerts, there will be plenty of events to attend to make sure you get the full football experience. One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon reenters the chat as Texans coaching candidate
The one good thing about the Houston Texans commencing a coaching search again is they get to dust off their list of finalists from 2022 and see if they still have any interest. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have put in a request to interview Philadelphia Eagles...
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am: List of athletes, celebrities golfing in the event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February. Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early...
What to know about Valley home rentals ahead of WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — Excitement is building as we approach Super Bowl LVII and the highly anticipated greenest show on grass!. Many people are looking to book short-term rentals as they make their way to the Valley for the game. One Scottsdale hotspot is a hop, skip, and jump from all...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0