11 ISU women come up short at #17 Oklahoma

(Ames) A big 4th quarter wasn’t enough for the ISU Cyclones at Oklahoma on Sunday. The Sooner women held on for an 82-79 win.

Iowa State was within five at 52-47 late in the 3rd quarter, but Oklahoma ended the frame on a 7-0 run. ISU posted a 31-23 advantage in the 4th quarter and even took a one point lead on three occasions in the final four minutes, only to see OU’s Skyler Vann make the game winning layup with :07 to play.

Ashley Joens connected on 12/13 FT’s and scored 27 points to go along with 9 rebounds. Lexi Donarski scored 20. Stephanie Soares entered the game as ISU’s 2nd leading scorer and top rebounder, but played only two minutes. Soares exited the game win an injury.

Iowa State is 10-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 12. They’ll face K-State on Wednesday.