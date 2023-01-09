Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Related
WJFW-TV
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 8-18 2-2 20, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 11, Gobert 6-8 4-6 16, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Russell 7-14 0-0 19, Prince 3-9 0-0 9, Ryan 2-3 2-2 8, Reid 4-7 0-0 8, Knight 1-3 3-4 5, Forbes 2-5 1-1 6, Nowell 3-8 2-4 8. Totals 43-88 16-21 118.
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Merrill 2 (Greenway, Foligno), 12:36. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 24 (Steel, Reaves), 17:43. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Kneeing), 1:30; Zuccarello, MIN (Slashing), 3:38; Chytil, NYR (Hooking), 6:48. Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 4 (Vesey), 2:37. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 8, 15:50. Penalties_Lafreniere, NYR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 13:57; Duhaime, MIN (Tripping), 13:57.
WJFW-TV
Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix
Phoenix Suns (21-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves face Phoenix. The Timberwolves are 13-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference...
WJFW-TV
Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116
DETROIT (116) Bey 4-14 9-9 17, Knox II 5-11 1-2 13, Noel 2-5 0-0 5, Hayes 2-11 0-1 5, Ivey 4-8 6-6 17, Burks 5-13 5-5 16, Diallo 6-9 2-4 14, Joseph 2-7 5-6 10, McGruder 5-8 2-3 17, Rhoden 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-89 30-36 116. PHILADELPHIA (147) Harris...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
MILWAUKEE (114) Connaughton 4-12 0-0 10, G.Antetokounmpo 3-10 1-4 7, Lopez 8-13 0-1 20, Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Jr.Holiday 10-21 4-4 27, Beauchamp 3-9 0-0 8, Portis 6-11 0-0 13, Ingles 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 4-7 1-2 13, Green 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-98 6-11 114. ATLANTA (105) Collins 7-11...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WJFW-TV
Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5
Detroit322—7 First Period_1, Detroit, Walman 4 (Copp, Seider), 1:16. 2, Detroit, Berggren 7 (Seider, Copp), 7:21. 3, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Raymond, Seider), 15:27. 4, Winnipeg, Pionk 7 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 17:17. Penalties_Kuhlman, WPG (Hooking), 13:23. Second Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 13 (Sundqvist), 2:57. 6, Winnipeg, Gagner 8 (Jonsson-Fjallby, Gustafsson), 9:46. 7,...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 111, N.Y. Knicks 107
MILWAUKEE (111) Connaughton 4-8 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 6-15 9-12 22, Lopez 7-16 0-1 17, Allen 3-6 3-3 11, Holiday 5-14 2-2 15, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 8, Portis 5-6 0-0 10, Ingles 6-14 0-0 17, Carter 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 14-18 111. NEW YORK (107) Grimes 1-7 2-2 4, Randle...
WJFW-TV
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Miami
Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami. The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EST
Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo nine days after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin went home home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.” Neither doctors nor the Bills disclosed the results of the tests Hamlin had. Doctors said he will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.
Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports
The Denver Broncos are continuing to make the rounds on head-coaching candidates, as they have reportedly interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.
Comments / 0