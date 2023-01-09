Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 8-18 2-2 20, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 11, Gobert 6-8 4-6 16, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Russell 7-14 0-0 19, Prince 3-9 0-0 9, Ryan 2-3 2-2 8, Reid 4-7 0-0 8, Knight 1-3 3-4 5, Forbes 2-5 1-1 6, Nowell 3-8 2-4 8. Totals 43-88 16-21 118.
WJFW-TV
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
WJFW-TV
Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5
Detroit322—7 First Period_1, Detroit, Walman 4 (Copp, Seider), 1:16. 2, Detroit, Berggren 7 (Seider, Copp), 7:21. 3, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Raymond, Seider), 15:27. 4, Winnipeg, Pionk 7 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 17:17. Penalties_Kuhlman, WPG (Hooking), 13:23. Second Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 13 (Sundqvist), 2:57. 6, Winnipeg, Gagner 8 (Jonsson-Fjallby, Gustafsson), 9:46. 7,...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Columbus...
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix
Phoenix Suns (21-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves face Phoenix. The Timberwolves are 13-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin 84, Michigan St. 80, OT
WISCONSIN (6-11) Williams 13-16 5-7 31, LaBarbera 2-9 3-4 8, Pospisilova 3-11 0-0 7, Schramek 3-4 5-6 12, Wilke 5-9 4-5 16, Ellew 3-4 2-2 9, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 29-55 20-26 84. MICHIGAN ST. (10-7) Alexander 2-7 0-0 4, Ekh...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
MILWAUKEE (114) Connaughton 4-12 0-0 10, G.Antetokounmpo 3-10 1-4 7, Lopez 8-13 0-1 20, Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Jr.Holiday 10-21 4-4 27, Beauchamp 3-9 0-0 8, Portis 6-11 0-0 13, Ingles 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 4-7 1-2 13, Green 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-98 6-11 114. ATLANTA (105) Collins 7-11...
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:17 a.m. EST
AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins. A person familiar with the negotiations says Carlos Correa has agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. The deal for the All-Star shortstop is subject to a successful physical. Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who called off a news conference a week later over concerns with a right ankle injury. Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, who also had concerns about the ankle. The agreement with the Twins could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy.
