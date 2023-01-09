ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor Public School district under 2 week mask mandate

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is bringing back its mask mandate. The decision comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses that led to at least five school closures in the month of December. The district wants to limit the spread following the winter break. Right...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

East Lansing now considered sanctuary city, first in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's City Council voted at their meeting Tuesday night to officially make itself a sanctuary city. The measure passed in a 3-1 vote with council member George Brookover being the single vote against the measure saying it was no different from the 2017 safe haven resolution.
EAST LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
RICHMOND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'A life-saving tool': K-9 helps track down criminal in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor police dog is being hailed a hero after helping track down a criminal on the run. The suspect was wanted in connection to a robbery that happened in Saline on Sunday night. A cashier says three suspects stormed into the Speedway...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws

(WXYZ) — “People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today. “We need to be a little more aggressive in regard to these...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack

(WXYZ) — Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant. Considered a danger to more than 30 workers and contractors, the smokestack, which was built in 1957, has been abandoned for more than 50 years, and they tell us it’s now raining bricks.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April

(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year. The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit. This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy