Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor Public School district under 2 week mask mandate
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is bringing back its mask mandate. The decision comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses that led to at least five school closures in the month of December. The district wants to limit the spread following the winter break. Right...
Tv20detroit.com
East Lansing now considered sanctuary city, first in Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's City Council voted at their meeting Tuesday night to officially make itself a sanctuary city. The measure passed in a 3-1 vote with council member George Brookover being the single vote against the measure saying it was no different from the 2017 safe haven resolution.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
Tv20detroit.com
Southeastern High School turn to virtual learning following burst pipes, flooding in building
(WXYZ) — Students at Southeastern High School are returning to virtual learning this week. The change comes after a burst pipe caused flooding inside the school. Staff at the school located the flooding when they returned from the holiday break. The school says the damage is extensive. "Much of...
Tv20detroit.com
Inception: A new mental health gym in metro Detroit uses therapies to help with anxiety, grief, and trauma
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The majority of Americans believe the US is facing a mental health crisis and the resources for those struggling are proving insufficient to meet the demand. That’s why one local facility is getting quite the fanfare. It bills itself as a mental health...
Tv20detroit.com
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
Tv20detroit.com
'A life-saving tool': K-9 helps track down criminal in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor police dog is being hailed a hero after helping track down a criminal on the run. The suspect was wanted in connection to a robbery that happened in Saline on Sunday night. A cashier says three suspects stormed into the Speedway...
Tv20detroit.com
Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Tv20detroit.com
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
(WXYZ) — “People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today. “We need to be a little more aggressive in regard to these...
Tv20detroit.com
Not to gasconade, but here’s the 2023 list of words the Wayne State Word Warriors want to revive
(WXYZ) — Podsnappery, rizzle, mogshade? Those are just a few of the words the Wayne State University Word Warriors are hoping to revive. The Word Warriors recently released their 2023 list to help us all enrich our vocabulary. Not that we have to gasconade about our newfound knowledge or anything.
Tv20detroit.com
City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack
(WXYZ) — Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant. Considered a danger to more than 30 workers and contractors, the smokestack, which was built in 1957, has been abandoned for more than 50 years, and they tell us it’s now raining bricks.
Tv20detroit.com
Flat Rock residents fight school district's plan to tear down historic Reading building
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bruce Chapin is the president of the Flat Rock Historical Society. Him and his father went to elementary school at the Reading building in Flat Rock. While 7 Action News visited Monday, a construction worker nearby found a marble in the lawn. "Wow, we...
Tv20detroit.com
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating. That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week. 10...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
Tv20detroit.com
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow religious animal sacrifices with conditions
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Hamtramck voted Tuesday night to change its animal ordinance, which would allow for religious sacrifice as long as it’s done legally and humanely. The religious slaughtering of certain animals like goats or sheep is practiced among Muslims during the holiday of...
Tv20detroit.com
Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April
(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year. The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit. This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square...
Tv20detroit.com
Community stepping up to help nonprofit for at-risk mothers after flooding
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community has been stepping up to help Gianna House in Eastpointe after a pipe burst caused flood damage. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Since then, the organizations said tens of thousands of dollars have been raised so far. Other...
Tv20detroit.com
Winter Fest, Ultimate Fishing Show and Detroit sports among weekend events
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, Winter Fest is bringing fun that the whole family can enjoy. If you'd rather skip the winter activities and think ahead to the spring, the Detroit Boat Show and the Ultimate Fishing Show return. Here's seven things to do this weekend:
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
