Chicago, IL

Jeanette Smith
2d ago

You say that he could not beat the cancer but he can’t beat the symptoms because you said this is the type of cancer that never goes away? Have you ever heard of a miracle have you ever heard of a divine intervention? Have you ever heard of the Blessed Trinity? You have to believe and know how to pray with piety and humble yourself and lay hands. God has a plan for all of us and we belong to God. And God will be done. All positive and good thoughts prayers go to you my dear friend and faith be strong through your trials in Jesus name I pray for you my friend amen 🙏✝️

Real Talk
2d ago

God bless &Keep Him ALWAYS!!As a cancer survivor,I gets hard, but God only gives his hardest battles to his STRONGEST SOLDIERS.🫡👊🏽🙏🏽🤙🏽🫶🏾💪🏽

Stephanie SC
2d ago

I'm praying for this great guy. His situation hit home. My Mother passed away from the same cancer 2013, she was 62.

OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Corner Outfielder Being Considered

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in search of a center fielder since non-tendering Cody Bellinger, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The club passed on the likes of Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, missed out on Kevin Kiermaier, and thus far have only added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward on Minor League contracts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade

After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?

Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI) And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Kike Hernandez refutes reporter's claim about Trevor Story injury

The news that Trevor Story will miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing right elbow surgery Monday did not come without a little drama. The Boston Red Sox made the surprising announcement Tuesday that Story had just completed an "internal bracing procedure" in his right elbow, an operation that's an alternative to Tommy John surgery and reinforces the elbow rather than reconstructing it completely.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

We’re identical strangers with the same name and job — so we took a DNA test

So nice, they may have made him twice. Two Minor League Baseball pitchers with the exact same name — and eerily similar looks — took a DNA test to find out if they’re actually related after years of being confused for one another. Brady Feigl, 32, who is a player for the Long Island Ducks, looks nearly identical to the other Brady Feigl, 27, who plays for the Las Vegas Aviators. The pair both measure up at 6 feet, four inches tall, have fiery red hair and wear glasses. In 2015, the doppelgängers were first mistaken for one another when they both had the...
SUMMERLIN SOUTH, NV
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Agonizing

Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
QUEENS, NY

