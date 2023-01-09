ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder Take Care of Luka Doncic-Less Mavs

By Grant Afseth
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzCtI_0k7wHX3r00

The Dallas Mavericks proved unable to win against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder without Luka Doncic in their lineup.

Without Luka Doncic in the lineup due to rest, the Dallas Mavericks struggled to get the job done against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing Sunday's matchup by a 120-109 final score. The Mavs drop to 23-18 on the season, while the Thunder improve to 18-22.

The Mavs jumped out to a 12-3 lead, with hot perimeter shooting being key to setting the tone. However, they relied on Christian Wood to shoot free throws after getting into the bonus early for much of the remainder of the period. Wood finished with 13 points within the frame.

There were plenty of discombobulated possessions for the Mavs in the second quarter after struggling to work the ball inside to Wood against a smaller defender. The Thunder threw off Dallas by fronting the post and tilting. With Oklahoma City being undersized, the natural focus was to contain Wood.

"They're aggressive," said Mavs coach Jason Kidd of the Thunder defense. "They try to front the post. For us to get better with C Wood out there on that post entry, we just have to be able to deliver. Or if that's the case, drive it, or go away from it to find someone over because they were tilting. They were giving C Wood a lot of attention, so it's just being able to read the situation."

Kidd explained further: "Sometimes defenses are different. They tilt heavy with the post-up with C Wood tonight. We have to flash. I thought in the second half we did a better job. Timmy did a better job of flashing and giving us an outlet when we did do."

Dallas often deployed a "Horns" set but could not generate much rim pressure out of it. They were too quick not to make an entry pass and have Wood clear out to the 3-point line. With the Thunder being a switch heavy defense, the typical high pick-and-roll or handoff play didn't create usual advantages.

"Just try to put guys in positions to be successful and be able to play make or look for their shot," said Kidd of the Mavs' usage of Horns sets. "I thought to keep Spencer in that set with C Wood or DP with all the switching it would get us to the elephant that we wanted. That was just something that we used a lot tonight."

Kidd expanded: "On the roll, I thought there were a lot of great plays rolling to C Wood, and also to DP on the roll with the smaller guy on him to deliver that pass and to catch and finish. There were a lot of good things out of that set tonight."

With Doncic sidelined, the experienced shortcomings in generating rim pressure coupled with a lack of shot creation. Against a long Thunder team that likes to switch, it proved to be problematic. The Mavs' offense relied heavily on catch-and-shoot 3s to dictate their success. There just wasn't enough firepower to outpace the Thunder for a prolonged period.

It was often too challenging for the Mavs to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the point of attack as he finished with 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He got into the paint often and was able to either finish, or use his soft touch in short-range shooting over the top. Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. were the most frequent assignments.

“He’s a great player,” said Wood of Gilgeous-Alexander. “He’s been having a great season all year. He was getting left, getting downhill, getting to his spots, creating for others when he got to his spots, getting a lot of and-ones, getting to the free throw line.”

When Frank Ntilikina converted a long two at the 9:41 mark of the fourth quarter, the Mavs trailed just 97-91. Oklahoma City made big plays on both ends down the stretch to never lose its lead. They managed to build a lead back to be as large as 18 before the end of regulation.

“They do a great job,” said Kidd. “They’re one of the best teams at attacking the paint and continuing to attack the paint. If one doesn’t (get to the rim), they pass it and the next one does. They did that on a consistent basis. Shai got to the paint. We tried to make it tough on him. He’s an all-star. And we just couldn’t stop him.

“But it was a six-point game. And we take two threes, two good looks, and missed and from there it was just uphill.”

Wood totaled 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Mavs in both categories. Dinwiddie (21) and Hardaway (19) and combined for 40 points, but did so while shooting a combined 12-34 from the floor and 5-15 from 3-point range. The rest of the unit was unable to generate much, either.

The Thunder held a substantial advantage in the paint with a 56-to-24 advantage in points in the paint. Doncic is among the NBA's best at getting downhill to create an advantage, but without him in the lineup, it proved challenging to achieve positive results. There was a balanced scoring effort from the Thunder with all five starters reaching double-figures scoring.

The Mavs continue a five-game road trip with a matchup against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Tuesday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

No team in the NBA needs a win more desperately than the LA Clippers. After losing six straight, there's a chance of the team losing a seventh as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on January 10. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll be missing a key player. The LA...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Siakam has 28 points, Raptors beat slumping Hornets 132-120

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-120 on Tuesday night. O.G. Anunoby scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as Toronto won its fourth straight home meeting with the Hornets and reached the midway point of the regular season at 18-23.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy