Chronicle
Second Suspect in Fatal Grays Harbor County Hit-and-Run Arrested
A second suspect in the hit-and-run that left Cody Scott dead last week has been arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department. Jeffrey Steven Foster, 49, was arrested Monday afternoon by detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department, said Lt. Andy Snodgrass. "Our detectives started combing through records with the help of...
gograysharbor.com
Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital
State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
Chronicle
Sirens: Two Girls Arrested for Assault; More Graffiti; Dog Attacks Livestock; Cat Caper
• A Chehalis man was cited for first-degree criminal trespassing just after 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 9. • A man was trespassed for one year from a business in the 100 block of South Silver Street just after 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 10. Assault. • A Centralia man was arrested...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
On 01/10/23 at 10:08 p.m. in the 8000 block of Martin Way E, Sheriff's deputies arrested Paul Arthur Conroy, 64, on suspicion of 1) second-degree assault and 2) unlawful imprisonment. On 01/10/23 at 10:16 p.m. in the 13500 block of Manke Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Clifford Scott Gregg, 28,...
ghscanner.com
Ocean Shores Officer assaulted Tuesday Afternoon January 10th.
The Ocean Shores Police Department took to a social media post this morning advising that one of their officers was assaulted by a female transient in the afternoon of January 10th, 2023. They say that just after 3:30 PM on January 10th, OSPD units were dispatched to the area behind...
gograysharbor.com
Police Have More Information About Deadly Hit And Run
One suspect has been arrested and police have identified the second vehicle in the deadly pedestrian vs car collision in Aberdeen we told you about last week. On Friday, Robert Brett Paylor was arrested for the deadly hit and run last Wednesday evening. Also on Friday, the second vehicle involved in the incident was located in Cosmopolis and seized as evidence. Police are still looking into the driver.
Chronicle
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
washingtonstatenews.net
Aberdeen PD Arrest One, Locate Other Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run
One driver in the fatal hit and run last Wednesday at the the intersection of Simpson Ave. and N Scammel St. has been arrested and the other vehicle involved was located by Aberdeen Police over the weekend. APD, with the help of the Montesano Police Department, located and apprehended 46...
KATU.com
2 men charged after failed bank robbery attempt with blowtorch in Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — Federal prosecutors brought charges against two Washington men accused of spending an entire night trying to burn their way into a Tumwater credit union with a blowtorch. According to an unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Brandon Ronald Collado, 36, and Randall Taufete’e,...
Chronicle
Vigil Set to Mark 16 Years Since Unsolved Murder of Thurston County Woman
Sunday, Jan. 22, will mark the 16th anniversary of the day Karen Bodine, a 37-year-old mother of three from Thurston County, was found dead on the shoulder of Littlerock Road Southwest. To mark the tragic occasion and raise awareness for the ongoing investigation into Bodine’s death, Bodine’s friends and family...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft
• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
thejoltnews.com
Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more
A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Into Downtown Centralia Building With Dagger Arrested and Charged
When the sole renter on the second-story of a building in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue heard someone outside her apartment “jiggling doors” at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, she called the police. Officers with the Centralia Police Department soon found that the locked exterior door...
q13fox.com
Police: Man 'ran over,' killed by 2 cars in Aberdeen hit-and-run
ABERDEEN, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run involving two different cars in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Aberdeen Police say they were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Simpson Ave and N Scammell St at 5:13 p.m. Callers told 911 the victim, a 31-year-old man, had been "completely ran over." Police and fire medics arrived and treated the man, then took him to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he later died.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
KIMA TV
Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
