KWTX
Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence told KWTX News 10 they are seeing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms. Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all to blame. Kimberly...
KWTX
‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
KWTX
Killeen ISD partners with local agencies to educate students for annual safety week
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is partnering with local agencies for their annual safety week where they hope to educate students on a variety of safe practices. Killeen ISD is the largest school district in central Texas and they consistently keep school safety at the forefront with communication at the core. Ralph Disher, the Chief of Police at KISD says a big thing for law enforcement is forming relationships with students so that they can build trust with them.
Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced
KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
KWTX
‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
KWTX
City of Killeen clears 109 warrants, forgives $58K in fines during Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Municipal Court announced 61 citizens appeared at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants with a total value of $58,419 during the warrant forgiveness period in December 2022. During that time, citizens with outstanding warrants were able to go to the courthouse without fear of...
KWTX
Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-Waco officer who claims he was forced to retire for outspoken views on race relations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal magistrate has thrown out a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Waco filed two years ago by a former veteran Waco police officer who claims he effectively was forced to retire after he was shunned by the department for his outspoken views on race and community relations.
This Adorable Pink Airbnb Might Be The Best Reason To Visit Waco, Texas
I've never had a reason to go to Waco, Texas until now. I recently discovered a TikTok showing off a totally cute pink A-frame house and now it looks like there just might be a good excuse to hang out there with my pals for a weekend. This house looks like it was made for girly trips and bachelorette parties.
KWTX
Homestead Heritage launches extended food truck hours in place of now-burned Cafe Homestead
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cafe Homestead is taking the first steps in returning to business as usual after a fire destroyed most of the popular restaurant. On Wednesday staff at Homestead Heritage opened the new extended hours for a barbecue food truck restaurant in the front of the 500-acre property.
Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport included in FAA outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a nationwide system outage, which has affected at least two flight times at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK). The FAA said Wednesday morning that flights are resuming slowly across the country, following an overnight outage to a system...
KWTX
Waco judge vacates gag order for upcoming retrial of ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco judge on Wednesday vacated a far-reaching gag order in the Marian Fraser murder case after KWTX attorneys convinced him that his attempt to restrict media coverage of her upcoming retrial is unconstitutional. Judge David Hodges, citing a “clear and present danger” that pretrial publicity...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
News Channel 25
GoFundMe launched for Central Texas family recovering from home flood
CHINA SPRINGS, Texas — The New Year has started off with overcoming challenges from last year for the Colón family,. Having lost most of their belongings after a pipe burst in their home, the family has since launched a GoFundMe to get back on their feet. On December...
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
KWTX
Buc-ee’s to break ground in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’s favorite beaver is getting ready to break ground on another massive travel stop in Central Texas. Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 with a ceremony attended by local leaders at 165 State Highway 77.
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
KWTX
Lorena police remind motorists to slow down after driver clocked in at 118 mph
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Lorena are reminding motorists to slow down after a driver was pulled over for speeding at 118 miles per hour on I-35 on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “The safety of the motoring public and the residents of Lorena deserve and expect to move about...
