Waco, TX

KWTX

Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence told KWTX News 10 they are seeing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms. Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all to blame. Kimberly...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen ISD partners with local agencies to educate students for annual safety week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is partnering with local agencies for their annual safety week where they hope to educate students on a variety of safe practices. Killeen ISD is the largest school district in central Texas and they consistently keep school safety at the forefront with communication at the core. Ralph Disher, the Chief of Police at KISD says a big thing for law enforcement is forming relationships with students so that they can build trust with them.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced

KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas

(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport included in FAA outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a nationwide system outage, which has affected at least two flight times at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK). The FAA said Wednesday morning that flights are resuming slowly across the country, following an overnight outage to a system...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
KILLEEN, TX
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility

CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Buc-ee’s to break ground in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’s favorite beaver is getting ready to break ground on another massive travel stop in Central Texas. Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 with a ceremony attended by local leaders at 165 State Highway 77.
HILLSBORO, TX

