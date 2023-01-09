ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Monday night. Police said it was around 8 p.m. last night when several crashes were reported northbound on 59 the Eastex Freeway between Aldine Bender and Beltway 8. Authorities said it started when...
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride

HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bicyclist, motorcyclist killed in crash east of downtown Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a bicyclist and motorcyclist were killed in a crash east of downtown Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and motorcycle in the 1000 block of Palmer Street around...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD officer hurt after crash on Eastex Freeway, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering Monday morning after a crash on FM 1960. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on the 19800 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the southbound lane of I-69. The police officer was on his way to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Police Officer Running For Mayor Arrested

A police officer running for Mayor of Houston was arrested Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Robin Williams is charged with continuous violence against family for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with her police baton. Williams, who serves in Missouri City, is also accused of using her department-issued taser on the victim. Her campaign has...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy