Click2Houston.com
4 injured, including child, after driver crashes into restaurant in Meyerland, police say
HOUSTON – Four people have been injured, including an 11-year-old child, after police say a driver crashed into a building in the Meyerland area Wednesday afternoon. Houston police responded to the incident around 4:58 p.m. Officers said an elderly driver crashed into the restaurant located at 10100 S Post...
cw39.com
1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Monday night. Police said it was around 8 p.m. last night when several crashes were reported northbound on 59 the Eastex Freeway between Aldine Bender and Beltway 8. Authorities said it started when...
foxsanantonio.com
Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride
HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist, motorcyclist killed in crash east of downtown Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a bicyclist and motorcyclist were killed in a crash east of downtown Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and motorcycle in the 1000 block of Palmer Street around...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead after speeding motorcyclist crashes into bicycle rider, police say
HOUSTON - Two people are dead after a horrific crash between a bicycle and a motorcycle in Downtown Houston. The deadly accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Ennis Street and McKinney Street. Houston Police said a husband and wife were riding their bicycles on the bike path when a...
Click2Houston.com
Mom arrested after driving intoxicated the wrong way with toddler in car, striking another driver, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway, possibly intoxicated, while her 1-year-old child was in the vehicle has been arrested and charged, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Constable deputies responded to a call in regards...
cw39.com
HPD officer hurt after crash on Eastex Freeway, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering Monday morning after a crash on FM 1960. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on the 19800 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the southbound lane of I-69. The police officer was on his way to...
Click2Houston.com
Wanted felon arrested, charged after assaulting deputy investigating disturbance, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man was taken into custody and charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy who responded to a disturbance call, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office. On Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 10800 block of FM 1960 Road W in reference to a disturbance....
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Person of interest sought after cashing lottery ticket that was stolen during robbery
HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a person of interest who cashed a lottery ticket hours after it was stolen during a robbery in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Oct. 20, 2022, at around 2:30 a.m....
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at liquor store employee after stealing 2 bottles of alcohol
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say robbed a liquor store and pointed a gun at an employee last month. On Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a liquor store located in the 900 block of Federal around 6:30 p.m.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
Charges dismissed against man who ran over 6-year-old boy several times in laundromat parking lot, DA says
HOUSTON — The family of a 6-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a driver in October 2022 is calling for justice after charges were dismissed Tuesday. Darien Lewis died when Pedro Alberto Hernandez, ran him over at least three times in a laundromat parking lot, police said.
kurv.com
Police Officer Running For Mayor Arrested
A police officer running for Mayor of Houston was arrested Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Robin Williams is charged with continuous violence against family for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with her police baton. Williams, who serves in Missouri City, is also accused of using her department-issued taser on the victim. Her campaign has...
