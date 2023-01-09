Read full article on original website
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
Tampa family calls for accountability after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. — An unexpected loss forced a family from Tampa into mourning. Twelve-year-old James Lett Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. Police say a 14-year-old was also shot in the chest. He's still at the hospital recovering. "I got to the hospital and...
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
fox13news.com
Police: 17-year-old accused of killing teen in St. Pete shooting one month after arrest in deadly hit-and-run
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old who police said has gang ties is accused of causing two deaths in two separate incidents a month a part. Deonte Bishop is accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in November and then shooting and killing 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton in December, according to police. Zykiqurio's mother Jessica Lofton feels her son's death could have easily been prevented partly because Bishop was wearing ankle monitor at the time of the murder.
fox13news.com
Video shows man being punched, tased by Lakeland police during traffic stop
LAKELAND, Fla. - Cell phone video shows a man being punched and tased by Lakeland police during a traffic stop. Antwan Glover, who was punched and tased by police, spoke at a press conference Tuesday held by Black Lives Restoration Polk in front of the Lakeland Police Department. Glover said...
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
WESH
Police: Florida mom killed, 7-year-old hospitalized after boyfriend and ex get into shootout
A Clearwater mom died Sunday night after she and her 7-year-old daughter were hit by crossfire during a shootout between her boyfriend and the child’s father, police said. The Clearwater Police Department said Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital. As of this report, her daughter is still alive at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Man suspected of more 'violent crimes' in Manatee County arrested in 2006 cold case murder
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who authorities last summer identified as the gunman in a 2014 deadly shooting is again under arrest — this time for a 2006 cold case murder. Pedro Garcia, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder for the June 2006 death of Guadalupe Vela, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Family speaks out after 12-year-old killed in Tampa
The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.
iontb.com
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
2 people sent to hospital after Tampa house fire
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.
Fatal crash under investigation in Polk County
At least one person was killed in a crash in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County Wednesday morning.
Convicted human trafficker sentenced to 30 years behind bars, Hillsborough sheriff says
A convicted human trafficker was sentenced to Prison Monday after he was caught running a human trafficking operation in 2021, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
FHP now searching for two suspects potentially involved in hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) now believes there may have been two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.
Man arrested following hatchet attack, Manatee deputies say
A 32-year-old wanted on an attempted murder charge was arrested Sunday, roughly one week after authorities said he attacked a man with a hatchet during a dispute over a cellphone.
fox13news.com
Accused drunk driver says date rape drug, not alcohol impaired her driving before fatal Halloween crash
RUSKIN, Fla. - On Halloween night 2021, a Ruskin intersection turned into a deadly crash scene when prosecutors say a drunk driver ran a stop sign and killed two people. On Wednesday, Katrina Mattice, who is facing several charges including two counts of DUI manslaughter, decided to take a plea deal, but she had one more legal trick up her sleeve before taking the offer.
Suspect told detectives broken cellphone led to attempted murder in Bradenton
Manatee County Sheriff's detectives said an attempted murder charge has been filed after a dispute over a broken cell phone saw one person use a hatchet.
