Saint Petersburg, FL

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
Police: 17-year-old accused of killing teen in St. Pete shooting one month after arrest in deadly hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old who police said has gang ties is accused of causing two deaths in two separate incidents a month a part. Deonte Bishop is accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in November and then shooting and killing 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton in December, according to police. Zykiqurio's mother Jessica Lofton feels her son's death could have easily been prevented partly because Bishop was wearing ankle monitor at the time of the murder.
Man suspected of more 'violent crimes' in Manatee County arrested in 2006 cold case murder

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who authorities last summer identified as the gunman in a 2014 deadly shooting is again under arrest — this time for a 2006 cold case murder. Pedro Garcia, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder for the June 2006 death of Guadalupe Vela, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Accused drunk driver says date rape drug, not alcohol impaired her driving before fatal Halloween crash

RUSKIN, Fla. - On Halloween night 2021, a Ruskin intersection turned into a deadly crash scene when prosecutors say a drunk driver ran a stop sign and killed two people. On Wednesday, Katrina Mattice, who is facing several charges including two counts of DUI manslaughter, decided to take a plea deal, but she had one more legal trick up her sleeve before taking the offer.
