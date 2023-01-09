Read full article on original website
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
sflcn.com
Reggae Meets Soul Show Makes It Return to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Sidelined for two years due to COVID-19, the Reggae Meets Soul show returns to South Florida on March 18. It will be the third staging and like its predecessors in 2018 and 2019, takes place at Coral Springs Center For The Performing Arts. Rhythm And Blues group, Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, Kashief Lindo and J C Lodge are confirmed acts.
Miami New Times
The South Florida-Born Seaglass Rosé Experience Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach
If a rosé-in-hand, feet-in-the-sand vibe sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend in South Florida, a returning event known as Seaglass is designed to deliver precisely that experience. Venice magazine founder Carlos Suarez tells New Times he often found himself lamenting the lack of oceanfront events in...
WSVN-TV
Local organization to hold tribute remembering 2010 earthquake in Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Family Action Network Movement (FANM) and several ally organizations will hold a commemoration and tribute to the victims of the 7.0 Richter scale earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010. The hurricane destroyed Haiti’s entire infrastructure and killed over 250,000 people. This commemoration will occur on Thursday,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
The Lung Center at the Miami Transplant Institute opens new unit in the UHealth Jackson Critical Care Pavilion at Jackson Memorial Hospital
Lung transplant patients and those with critical respiratory conditions to be treated in new, state-of-the-art facility. January 9, 2023 – The Lung Center at the Miami Transplant Institute (MTI), an affiliation between Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System, is opening a new intensive care unit in the UHealth Jackson Critical Care Pavilion at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The unit, located on the fourth floor of Jackson’s new tower built exclusively for patients in need of the most advanced intensive care, will treat lung transplant and critical respiratory patients. Set to open to patients later this month, the 25-bed unit will be staffed by a highly-skilled integrated care team that includes critical care physicians, nurses, ECMO specialists, and physical therapists. It is the first critical care unit of its kind at Jackson Memorial exclusively for respiratory patients.
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
sflcn.com
WSHC+B Names New Partners in Miami and Tampa
SOUTH FLORIDA – Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) named Marlon Hill and Sarah Johnston new partners in the law firm’s Miami and Tampa offices, respectively. Both attorneys previously served as Of Counsel at WSHC+B before earning the promotions. Miami Office – Marlon Hill. Based in...
communitynewspapers.com
Red Cross Helps 2 People Affected by a Home Fire in Fort Lauderdale
Today local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Broward County Chapter, responded to a home fire on N.W.67th Street, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to two (2) people impacted by the blaze, including four (4) children. The Red...
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing help for those in service industry in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials broke ground for an affordable housing complex called Atlantic Station. It is located in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and designed to house those who work in the service industry. Officials said the apartments will be rented out for hundreds...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
miamitimesonline.com
Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns
The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
WSVN-TV
At heated meeting, some Surfside residents and commissioner accuse mayor of forcing 3 officials to resign
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Surfside residents voiced their concerns and pointed fingers during a sometimes heated town hall meeting held weeks after several town leaders suddenly resigned. Video from Tuesday night’s meeting captured Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger asking Commissioner Nelly Velasquez to remain civil. “Commissioner Velasquez, can you...
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
islandernews.com
Miami Bridge holds tribute to island icon Judy Reinach
Last month, the Miami Bridge organization held a tribute to honor the memory of longtime Key Biscayne resident, philanthropist, and the so-called "Godmother" of Miami Bridge, Judy Reinach, who passed away in August. As Judy’s children – Andrew and Jill – wrote in a tribute published in Islander News, “As...
Click10.com
South Florida airports feeling impact of nationwide flight disruptions following FAA computer outage
MIAMI – Air travel was disrupted on Wednesday morning after all domestic planes were grounded following a major computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The outage involves the agency’s Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM, which provides pilots with preflight safety notices. The FAA announced around...
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
