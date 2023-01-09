Read full article on original website
Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line
What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Who Have Improved or Regressed in 2022-23
Here we are amidst the early days of 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights having just begun the back half of their 2022-23 season and currently enjoying a rare four days off in between games. In other words, it seems like the perfect time to sit back and take stock of where the team sits at what is roughly the season’s mid-point.
Yardbarker
Toronto Marlies’ Bobby McMann earns AHL player of the week honours
Down the road for the Scotiabank Arena sits an arena filled with more depth than Toronto knows what to do with. The Marlies have come through multiple times for the Leafs this year, whether it is delivering Pontus Holmberg to the Leafs full time, the necessary interim starter status of Erik Kallgren, or the reliable stints from Joey Anderson, Mac Hollowell, Victor Mete, and others. In total 13 players have spent time on both the Leafs and Marlies roster this year, and that is without Adam Gaudette, Alex Steeves, and Nick Abruzzese getting time on the Leafs yet.
Yardbarker
Assessing Jakob Chychrun’s trade value
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Chychrun did not make the Daily Faceoff Archetype Rankings in the Top 20 as either a Puck Mover or Shutdown Defender, so the question is, what exactly is his identity? Chychrun is best suited to play in a team’s middle pair and be used as an elite shot threat on the power play.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win
Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
Avalanche activate Pavel Francouz from injured reserve
The Colorado Avalanche returned Jonas Johansson to the minor leagues earlier today, suggesting that Pavel Francouz was ready to return to the active roster. Indeed, Francouz no longer appears on injured reserve and should be ready to dress this evening against the Florida Panthers. It’s been nearly a month since...
NHL announces coaches for 2023 All-Star Game
The fan vote for the final player selections is still ongoing, but the NHL has finalized who will be behind the bench at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida next month. Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be leading the Metropolitan, Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery leads the Atlantic, Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars will be running the Central, and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights will be steering the Pacific.
Tyler Bertuzzi to return for Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are on a three-game losing skid and now find themselves sliding further and further down the Atlantic Division standings. Tied with the Ottawa Senators, they’re just four points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the return of a key forward will spark a turnaround.
Pro Hockey Rumors
