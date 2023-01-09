Down the road for the Scotiabank Arena sits an arena filled with more depth than Toronto knows what to do with. The Marlies have come through multiple times for the Leafs this year, whether it is delivering Pontus Holmberg to the Leafs full time, the necessary interim starter status of Erik Kallgren, or the reliable stints from Joey Anderson, Mac Hollowell, Victor Mete, and others. In total 13 players have spent time on both the Leafs and Marlies roster this year, and that is without Adam Gaudette, Alex Steeves, and Nick Abruzzese getting time on the Leafs yet.

2 DAYS AGO