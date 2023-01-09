ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Bad Bunny Reveals He Needs to Take a Break for His Health

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Bad Bunny made his major-label debut in 2018 with X 100pre . He has come a long way in a short time, even snagging a couple of Grammys . Known for his fashion sense and mood-boosting music, the reggaetonero has seen his music career skyrocket. After a busy couple of years, Bad Bunny recently revealed he needs to take a break for his physical and emotional health in 2023.

Bad Bunny had a stellar 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048CVn_0k7wGC5j00
Bad Bunny performs onstage during his World’s Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last year was a good one for Bad Bunny. He was named Billboard’s Top 2022 Artist after his fifth album, Un Verano Sin Ti , became his second number-one album and spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and a total of 30 weeks on the chart. The Puerto Rican rapper made history with the album, becoming the first to spend its first six months in the top two.

Several tracks from his fifth album dominated the Billboard Hot 100. From “Tití Me Preguntó” to “Moscow Mule” and “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny’s songs remained in the top 10 for a while. Un Verano Sin Ti has also made history by becoming the first Spanish-language album to receive an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny says he needs a break for his health

Bad Bunny has remained busy since his career took off. Not only did he dominate 2022 with one of the biggest albums of the decade, but he also went on two back-to-back sold-out tours. In addition, the singer ventured into acting, appearing in F9 in 2019 and recently alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train , but he’s ready to take a break.

Bad Bunny recently revealed he plans to sit out this year to enjoy his achievements. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe,” he told Billboard . “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here. Let’s go there. Let’s go on the boat.”

The artist said he still plans to work on music and fulfill “sporadic commitments” but insists “there’s no pressure.” Bad Bunny said that with everything he has accomplished, he has reached a point where he “isn’t looking for anything to happen.”

Recalling working on “Mia” with Drake, the Puerto Rican rapper revealed he enjoyed the moment because it was “very spontaneous.” However, things have changed with his fame because now everyone wants to work with him .

The reggaeton star has marked several milestones

Related

How Did Bad Bunny Get His Stage Name?

Bad Bunny broke into the industry in 2016 with the single “Diles.” However, not until 2018 did he become a mainstream artist after featuring alongside J Balvin on Cardi B’s “I Like It.” His debut album, X 100pre, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Rolling Stone included the record on its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list in 2020.

In 2019, the artist released a collaborative album with J Balvin called Oasis . It peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and performed exceptionally on the U.S. Latin Albums chart. Bad Bunny continued the momentum by releasing his second album, YHLQMDLG , in 2020.

It became the highest-charting Spanish-language album, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200. His third record, Las Que No Iban a Salir , reached number seven on the Billboard 200, and his fourth release made history again by becoming the first Spanish-language album to reach number one on the chart.

His musical efforts haven’t gone unrewarded, as he has earned several accolades throughout his career. The singer has two Grammys, four Latin Grammys, and eight Billboard Music Awards. In 2020, Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language artist to be named Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of the Year and held on to the title in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
POPSUGAR

Meet Drake's One and Only Son, Adonis Graham

When he's not churning out his next musical project, Drake is busy on dad duty. That much is evident in the father of one and his son Adonis Graham's courtside photos. Most recently, the father-son duo were spotted at a Toronto Raptors (Drake's favorite basketball team) vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in December. The pair seem to frequent their fair share of NBA games together, and it's always an adorable sight.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Vibe

Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
GEORGIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

258K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy