ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kliff Kingsbury Hopes Disaster Season Was Blessing in Disguise

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTx2O_0k7wGBD000

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, perhaps speaking after a game for the final time, said he hopes to learn from this season.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals

The scenes after the Arizona Cardinals' season finale loss to the San Francisco 49ers felt like more of a sigh of relief than anything else.

Future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt got a proper send-off before the game officially was over, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd in Santa Clara that drew emotion from everybody including Watt himself.

Don't let Watt's final moments on the field mask anything that's transpired over the last few months. The Cardinals are a football team with plenty of trouble, beginning with the man running the show.

The rumors swirling around head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his job security have increased with each loss towards the end of the year.

Normally coaches one year into a contract extension would be able to last to a second season, yet Kingsbury's body of work in 2022 has left much to be desired.

He's fielded questions from reporters about his status heading into next season and has chalked any personal input to the beat of "trying to focus on winning games", as he should.

Yet even after the 38-13 loss to San Francisco, Kingsbury kept the blinders on.

"Like I said earlier in the week, it's been all about trying to win this game. Each and every week that's been the talk and that's where it's at right now," he said following the loss.

"We have post-season meetings every Monday since I've been here just to talk, wrap up the season. Where we're at, where we're heading and things of that nature. So I'm sure tomorrow, just like every year, we'll get together."

For what it's worth, Kingsbury is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday afternoon. Player interviews will be held earlier in the morning.

"I like some of these young core players. There's no doubt. There's a good nucleus of young players that are ascending … but there's a lot of areas that we have to improve upon," Kingsbury said before adding, "And that was one of those seasons that there's no hiding from where it was at and areas that were revealed that we have to get better at.

"Sometimes that can be a blessing in disguise if you're able to take those signs and improve moving forward."

The Cardinals ended the regular season with a 4-13 record. Arizona will have to wait until next season to rectify a seven-game losing streak

"As a coach, you learn along the way each and every step, I think there's things that I'll take from this and be a better coach moving forward. But you have to go through a season like this to try and make those changes moving forward," Kingsbury said.

"I'm focused right now just on these players and enjoying the time I have left with them - tonight and tomorrow morning when we meet. Any of that other stuff will take care of itself later on."

Time will tell if "any of that other stuff" happens.

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy