Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel recaps Georgia's dominance, calls Stetson Bennett the 'little train that could'
Rick Neuheisel discussed Georgia’s dominant season and praised Stetson Bennett for his unexpected rise as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Georgia finished the season with its 2nd national championship in a row with a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night. Georgia’s offensive success was due in part to the meteoric rise of Bennett over the last 2 seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart talks Georgia and the transfer portal
Georgia pulled off what many thought the Bulldogs could not on Monday, recording 2 consecutive national championship victories with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs just a single year after defeating Alabama in the title game. And much of Georgia’s success has not only to do with what...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia arrive to rowdy Georgia fans in Athens following national championship win
Kirby Smart and Georgia have arrived back home in Athens, less than 24 hours after beating TCU for its 2nd straight national championship on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. After one final press conference on Tuesday morning, the team boarded a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. From there, they boarded a bus for the drive to Athens. UGASports.com’s Dayne Young posted a video of Smart greeting Georgia students and fans immediately after getting off the bus:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean says Stetson Bennett deserves a statue
There have been plenty of mixed opinions surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett — something that’s a little bit interesting considering he has quite literally led his team to a pair of consecutive national title victories — but he silenced some of that negative talk with his performance in the 65-7 win over TCU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia players seen eating wings during National Championship rout of TCU
Georgia was playing with their food beyond the 2nd quarter of Monday night’s CFP National Championship rout of TCU. The Bulldogs took their foot off the gas at the start of the 4th quarter and still won 65-7, the most dominant championship win in CFP history. And the players...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU players said after blowout national championship loss to Georgia
TCU found out the hard way Monday night — it’s one thing to prepare for Georgia, and it’s another thing to play it. Teams can’t simulate the speed and physicality in practice of elite recruits being coached at an elite level during games. The result? Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about Georgia after blowout loss to Bulldogs
Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs ran into a buzzsaw Monday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. The result was one of the most lopsided losses in championship history, regardless of sport. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, and the Horned Frogs really never had a chance. TCU couldn’t stop quarterback Stetson Bennett,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees veteran tight end enter transfer portal, per report
Georgia spent Tuesday heading home after a blowout win over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Now, one of the Bulldogs’ reserve tight ends, a member of the program for 4 seasons, has opted to enter the transfer portal. Brett Seither, who signed with the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. TCU: Final thoughts (and a prediction) for National Championship
They don’t make them like this. It feels a bit like this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship is more like the title game of the NCAA Tournament. We have a Cinderella (TCU) and a blue blood (Georgia). We have the storybook run and the team trying to become the first to repeat in a decade.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray says Monday's game against TCU is the 'start of the Georgia dynasty'
The winds of change have continued to blow across college football, and one of the biggest questions as the season has come to a close is just which team projects to hold the next dynasty. That’s been the Alabama Crimson Tide for a long time, but doesn’t seem to be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt applauds Kirby Smart's 'ruthless' play during CFP National Championship game
Georgia solidified its place in college football lore by becoming the first back-to-back national champion of the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs lacked drama after the first 10 minutes and by the second half it was just a question of how long Kirby Smart would keep his starters in and how many points would they pile up.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart offers candid comments about his parents missing the national championship
Kirby Smart is a college football coach for a powerhouse SEC program that is 1 win from winning 2 national titles in a row. But he’s also a proud and loving son. So, it will be painful for the Georgia head coach to not have his parents, Sonny and Sharon, at Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game in Los Angeles. Sonny is still dealing with the same health issues that also prevented him from attending the Bulldogs’ dramatic semifinal victory over Ohio State in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett IV's original commitment tweet goes viral following 2nd title win
Stetson Bennett IV is a 2-time national champion and will go out on a high note. Everyone has heard the story by now; Walk-on turned starter, benched, regains the starting job and wins 2 championships for the team he grew up rooting for. It’s a storybook ending to a career that was improbable, to say the least.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett misses morning after National Championship press conference
It doesn’t take a detective to figure out why Georgie quarterback Stetson Bennett is missing Tuesday’s morning after National Championship press conference. Bennett, who threw for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns with 2 rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU, went out on a high note. The Bulldogs’ longtime starter has earned the right to miss a morning after media availability following the biggest game of his life.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart explains what to look for in scouting: 'Sign the ones that can't stand losing'
Georgia lost a good chunk of its starters from last season’s National Championship victory, added just 1 player in the transfer portal and turned around to win another. The Bulldogs won by recruiting and development, plain and simple. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart explained which players to look out...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett breaks Aaron Murray's single-season Georgia passing record
Stetson Bennett is the new Georgia leader for passing yards in a single season. In the first quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Bennett broke the record set by Aaron Murray a decade ago. Bennett entered Monday with 3,823 yards through 14 games of the 2022 campaign....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brett McMurphy releases Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2023
Brett McMurphy of Action Network is out with his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2023. He’s still high on the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs rank No. 1 in Action Network’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings of 2023. Rounding out the top 5 are No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Ohio State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen, Joe Tessitore share what another national title would mean for Kirby Smart
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to run it back on Monday in a way that history has shown is incredibly difficult to do on college football’s biggest stage. After winning the most recent national title game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs face the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP national championship. With Alabama looking as shaky as it has over recent history in the past 2 seasons, missing the College Football Playoff entirely in 2022, some have predicted Georgia will be the next dynasty team.
