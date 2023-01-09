ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mike Williams Suffers Back Injury as Chargers Play Starters for Majority of Week 18 Game vs. Broncos

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3nwd_0k7wFqze00

The Chargers dropped the Week 18 game to the Broncos, 31-28.

The Chargers clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC just ahead of kickoff as a result of the Ravens losing to the Bengals.

That meant regardless of the outcome between the Chargers and Broncos AFC West showdown at Empower Field, the Chargers would head to Jacksonville and face the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round next week.

The Chargers proceeded to start the game with all of their normal starters. The regulars on offense and defense got the green light early on. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said throughout the week leading into the game they would be playing to win and starters would see the field, and he followed that blueprint.

It first appeared he wanted to give the starters an opportunity to play snaps in an effort to stay fresh with the playoffs inching closer. However, things continued to carry out for the entire first three quarters with key players remaining in the game.

"There's only 48 guys that you can choose from and these aren't easy decisions," Staley said of how he managed the game. "Hindsight is perfect for everybody on the outside, but these games are not easy to manage. They're not, because you don't have that many players. We did it to the best of our ability."

Surely, there's only so many guys that can sit. Somebody has to play in the game. But things went south with 2:43 in the second quarter when wide receiver Mike Williams injured his back on the Chargers' fifth offensive series.

Williams was carted off to the locker room.

When asked after the game about the status of Williams, Staley said he had no update, but did add that he "possibly" could’ve returned, signaling some relief as it pertains to the severity of his injury.

Per multiple reports, Williams is experiencing back spasms and has undergone X-Rays that came back negative. More tests will be done on Monday.

"All we can do is hope for the best for Mike," quarterback Justin Herbert said of Williams. "He's an incredible player and we'd love to have him out there. We're hoping for the best. We'll wait to hear a report about him.

"I know everyone on this team wanted to go out and compete today, they wanted to battle. We believe in the front office, the coaching staff or whatever they decided. We're behind them 100%."

Staley turned to many of the subs as the fourth quarter began en route to a 31-28 loss. Herbert's last pass came with 21 seconds left in the third quarter after completing 25-of-37 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

"You can't decide when you're having to play a football game, who isn't going to play and who is going to play, and how you're going to subtract this," Staley said. "You got to go out there and play the football game because this isn't the preseason, where you have 90 guys to choose from. You only have 48 players to choose from. So you have to go out there, you have to field a football team, and we did it the best we could."

Edge rusher Joey Bosa, in his second game back from groin surgery, came out of the game around the two-minute mark in the second quarter. Despite Bosa heading to the sideline and remaining there for the rest of the contest before most of the team's other defensive starters joined him, Staley said Bosa's early exit was a result of phasing him out of the game, rather than an injury setback.

"Joey was taken out like the rest of the guys that we were trying to phase out in the game," he said of Bosa."

Linebacker Kenneth Murray suffered a stinger early in the third quarter that caused him to leave the game, but he appears to have avoided anything major.

The Chargers will now shift their focus on getting healthy, and seeking revenge on a Jaguars team that beat them 38-10 in Week 3. The Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card Round game will kickoff on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. PT at TIAA Bank Field.

"I think we've grown quite a bit," Herbert said of how the team has changed since their first meeting against the Jaguars. "You know that game obviously didn't go our way, but it's a tough team that we're going up against and we're pretty tough as well. So excited for the opportunity, just being in the playoffs and getting a shot."

View the original article to see embedded media.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
9NEWS

Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game

DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
DENVER, CO
ChargerReport

Chargers' Opponents For 2023 NFL Season Set

The Chargers clinched the AFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs after finishing with a 10-7 record. In completing the 18-week regular-season schedule, we now know who they'll play in the 2023 season. The Chargers will take on a second place schedule next year based on where they finished in...
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
330
Followers
852
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy