The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
The Boston Red Sox were hit with some brutal news as All-Star infielder Trevor Story had surgery Tuesday to repair his injured right elbow. Story was brought to the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season with hopes of leading Boston to a division title. Instead, he was one of the many Red Sox players […] The post Chaim Bloom reveals Red Sox plan after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Carlos Correa offseason saga continues and it appears that it’s taken yet another wild turn. Sources tell Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Minnesota Twins and Correa have made progress towards a potential return by the All-Star shortstop to the last team he suited up for in the big leagues […] The post Carlos Correa saga takes shocking twist involving Twins amid stalled Mets negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Detroit Tigers are making major changes to Comerica Park’s outfield walls. These changes are welcomed with open arms, as seen by Miguel Cabrera and his hilarious take on the matter. The Tigers are moving in their center field wall, as confirmed by the team. Additionally, Detroit is changing...
The San Diego Padres and Nelson Cruz are reportedly in agreement on a 1-year deal, per Hector Gomez. The deal is reportedly worth $1 million, per Jeff Passan. San Diego was previously rumored to be interested in the veteran designated hitter, but nothing was official. This reported agreement provides the Padres with a right-handed slugger […] The post Padres add more thump with Nelson Cruz 1-year, $1 million deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The San Francisco Giants have added a key piece to their bullpen for the 2023 campaign. Former Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson, who had Tommy John last season, has signed a two-year deal with the organization worth $11 million, via Bob Nightengale. He’s already passed his physical and will pitch at some point this season. The righty is still rehabbing. There’s a club option for 2025, too.
The Seattle Mariners and infielder Colin Moran have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Moran, who’s been in the league since 2016, offers left-handed hitting prowess for a Mariners team that features plenty of right-handed pop. He can play multiple positions and should […] The post Mariners add left-handed slugger to Julio Rodriguez-led lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After a whirlwind of a last few weeks for Carlos Correa, including three different free agent agreements, the star shortstop will remain with the Minnesota Twins for the foreseeable future. Correa signed a six-year, $200 million deal to remain with the club on Tuesday afternoon, and will not be joining...
Miguel Vargas is an exciting prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization. He was the Dodgers’ 2022 No. 3 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Vargas is expected to replace Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox, this season for LA. He offers positional flexibility and can play third base, second base, or in the […] The post Why Dodgers’ Justin Turner replacement Miguel Vargas will win Rookie of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly on the verge of acquiring SS Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins, per Bob Nightengale, Fabian Ardaya, and Craig Mish. The Marlins will receive infield prospect Jacob Amaya if the deal becomes official. Rojas would help to replace Trea Turner at shortstop. UPDATE: Jon Heyman reports that a Dodgers-Marlins […] The post Dodgers close to trading for Miguel Rojas after Trea Turner’s departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
