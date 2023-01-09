Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. the Pelicans: Jaylen Brown Outlasts CJ McCollum in a Scoring Slugfest at TD Garden
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Pelicans taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it was on CJ McCollum to carry the offense. He did so admirably, registering 22 points in the first half and 16 in the second. But after converting on 6/7...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers reach halfway point of season well above expectations
Most Sportsbooks predicted that the Indiana Pacers would only win somewhere between 20 and 25 games in 2022-23. The franchise started a rebuild last February and expected some growing pains this season. The Pacers have smashed those low expectations. Through 41 games, the exact halfway point of their season, Indiana...
Centre Daily
Three takeaways from Indiana Pacers injury-headlined loss to the New York Knicks
Before the Indiana Pacers battle with the New York Knicks even began on Wednesday, injuries were dominating the headlines for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith was sick, and he was out. Forward Oshae Brissett was dealing with a hamstring strain that was revealed less than an hour before the game, and he too missed the action. Just before tipoff, the Pacers announced that center Myles Turner was dealing with back spasms and he also would miss the game.
Centre Daily
Trae Young Ruled Out of Wednesday Night’s Game
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young was listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness in this morning's injury report. Shortly after, the All-NBA point guard was ruled out of the game. The negative impact of losing Young...
Centre Daily
Lakers: LeBron James Predicts Player Who Could Supplant Him As NBA’s Top Scorer
During a recent interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin that has already drawn some critical ire, long-lasting Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James made a fascinating prediction. As we all know, James is set to pass another Lakers legend, five-time champion (and six-time MVP) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for the NBA/ABA's all-time...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee’s Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee got his Golden State Warriors championship ring on Tuesday night with his family in attendance. While Lee did not play much in the playoffs for the Warriors last year, he had been with the organization for four seasons, appearing in 201 regular season games with Golden State.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Finally Returning From Shoulder Injury
After four long weeks, Steph Curry finally returned to the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, it was in a surprising losing effort against a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team. There were moments where Curry looked like himself, but he largely struggled throughout the game. Ultimately putting up 24 points on 8/22 shooting and 5/15 three-point shooting. After the game, Curry opened up about how it felt to return from his shoulder injury.
Centre Daily
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
