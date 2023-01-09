Before the Indiana Pacers battle with the New York Knicks even began on Wednesday, injuries were dominating the headlines for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith was sick, and he was out. Forward Oshae Brissett was dealing with a hamstring strain that was revealed less than an hour before the game, and he too missed the action. Just before tipoff, the Pacers announced that center Myles Turner was dealing with back spasms and he also would miss the game.

