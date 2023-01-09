ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Microsoft set to give workers unlimited time off

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Microsoft will soon allow workers to take as much time off as they want. Under the company's new "Discretional Time off" policy, salaried employees in the U.S. will not have a set number of vacation days per year. The new policy is set to begin on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

