4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Microsoft set to give workers unlimited time off
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Microsoft will soon allow workers to take as much time off as they want. Under the company's new "Discretional Time off" policy, salaried employees in the U.S. will not have a set number of vacation days per year. The new policy is set to begin on...
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
wvxu.org
Homeowner assistance expo will connect residents to resources, including $4M in mortgage aid
A homeowner assistance expo Wednesday night aims to connect Hamilton County residents with dozens of resources. The event will include organizations to help with things like home repair and even bank representatives to talk to prospective home buyers. Country Treasurer Jill Schiller says the goal is to have everything in...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
Damar Hamlin Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money For First Responders
It's been less than a week since the accident in Cincinnati that sent Damar Hamlin to the hospital. Now, he's hoping to give back to those who helped him.
WKRC
'OurShop' College Hill now accepting applications from small business owners
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A unique opportunity is on the table for anyone interested in opening a retail business. All you need is a great idea, and the will to work hard to bring it to life. "OurShop" connects retail entrepreneurs with rent-free space and resources to grow and...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is prosecuting negligent landlords; first property owner sentenced
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati property owner has been sentenced after failing to provide necessities to his tenants. According to a release, Avi Ohad was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, a fine, and a 10-month term of probation on Tuesday. Court records show Ohad pleaded...
Fox 19
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
Fox 19
‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati filed a complaint against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC on Tuesday after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the $1 million lawsuit was filed against the 1,000-unit complex after tenants were deserted by management and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
WKRC
Cincinnati sues owners of Williamsburg Apartment complex over ongoing code violations
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati Tuesday sued the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell, citing numerous unresolved code violations and a major dispute over a broken water main into the complex. Local 12 has been reporting on the problems at the 1,000-unit complex since November. That...
wvxu.org
DeWine signs bill critics say jeopardizes current and future affordable housing projects
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill critics say will block affordable housing developments. The change prevents a project from receiving both Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits. Ben Eilerman with Over-the-Rhine Community Housing says the law even seems to be retroactive, meaning some...
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
wyso.org
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
WKRC
Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
Mobile food market visits food deserts in Cincinnati
The Healthy Harvest Mobile Market visits more than 10 different neighborhoods each week year-round.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Fox 19
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents. Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records. That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence...
