Goldsboro, NC

Teen killed, man injured in separate shootings in Goldsboro

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating shootings that killed a 14-year-old and injured a man Sunday afternoon.

Police responded around 4:20 p.m. to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane and said the teen was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. The teen, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then responded to someone shot on Olivia Lane, about a mile from where the teen was killed. They found a 32-year-old man who had also been shot at least twice. Officials said the man, who was not identified, was taken to UNC Health Wayne by Wayne County EMS.

“It appears at this time that the two shootings are connected,” police said in a media release.

Officers said both shootings were still under investigation.

WNCT

