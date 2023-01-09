Read full article on original website
1.10.23 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
The Black Hawks’ penalty kill has ranked as high as third and as low as 15th in the first half of this season. Last weekend, the penalty killers weren’t perfect, but they were good at the right times. Hawks Coach Matt Smaby talks about the recent performance in that special teams area.
Waterloo West athletic director Tom Ulses to be named new baseball coach
Pending school board approval, Tom Ulses will be named Waterloo West’s baseball coach this season. It will be an interim position as Ulses will continue to serve as West’s athletic director. Ulses has coached at all levels of baseball from youth sports through high school. As an assistant...
Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man
Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
