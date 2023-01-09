Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy start to your work week
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday. A significant winter storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest is tapping into a very decent moisture plume and bringing heavy rain and high elevation snow to northern California early Monday and again on Tuesday. Gusty winds are also a major issue with this storm system, and we have strong winds that are bringing the potential for big impacts early to mid day Monday. Flood Watches are in effect in the valley and foothills through 4pm Wednesday and through 4pm Monday in Trinity County. The biggest concerns will be burn scar mudslides, and overwhelmed rivers and streams. A Flood Advisory has also now been issued for the eastern portions of Butte and Tehama Counties through 6pm Monday as heavy rainfall is expected to cause issues around rivers, streams, and roads. Mudslides and debris flows around the Dixie Fire Burn Scar will also be a major concern today. A High Wind Warning is in effect in the valley through 2pm Monday due to the potential for gusts up to around 60mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect in Modoc County through noon Monday due to potential for gusts up to 55mph. The potential for trees down into roads and power lines will leave us with travel impacts and the potential for power outages. Winter Storm Warnings are set to remain in effect in the Sierra down to 5000' through 4pm Tuesday due to the potential for heavy snowfall that could drive substantial travel impacts. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 10am Monday in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties due to moderate to heavy snowfall paired with gusty south winds. Widespread rain and snow are projected to fall early today, and then pockets of heavy rain and snow will be possible after mid morning. Thunderstorm activity isn't out of the question and the most likely area for that type of active weather is going to be in Tehama and Shasta Counties this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds out of the south to 30mph with gusts up to around 55mph are being observed to start your morning, but winds will diminish to be out of the south to 15mph and gusts to 25mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid to upper 50's in the valley, 40's to lower 50's in the foothills, and 30's to upper 40's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon.
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
PG&E prepares for another wave of winter weather and potential power outages
REDDING, Calif. — Monday afternoon PG&E officials gathered to give an update on how their crews are responding to power outages caused by the previous two storms and how they are preparing for another potentially devastating storm this week. Adam Wright, PG&E Executive Vice President, said this is something...
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
Crews no longer screening northbound I-5 travelers for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - All vehicles traveling north on Interstate 5 are no longer required to carry chains in order to continue in Shasta County, according to Caltrans District 2. Crews were screening vehicles at the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, Tuesday morning. Around...
Highway 99 under 1-way traffic control in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 south of Dairyville was closed in Tehama County due to emergency work, Caltrans District 2 says. At about 10:15 a.m., the highway was under one-way traffic control about three to five miles south of Dairyville. The highway was initially closed at...
Collapsed Flournoy Avenue bridge may be closed for 2 years
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The bridge that collapsed on Flournoy Avenue in Tehama County earlier this week is estimated to be closed for at least two years, according to Jim Simon, the Tehama County Public Works director. Simon said the Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue around 2...
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
Minor Flood zones expected at the Tehama Bridge in the City of Tehama and at the Vina-Woodson Bridge near Corning. Flooding is expected at several mobile home and RV parks in Tehama.
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
UPDATED: 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook
A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake (which was first reported as a 3.5 before being downgrade to a 3.4 before being upgrade by USGS) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata.
