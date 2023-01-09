ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake

Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
Popculture

Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot

Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era

James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes

Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans collectively hallucinating Dwayne Johnson’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Was The Rock in Avatar 2? Despite what IMDB might tell them, many fans of the Black Adam star, as well as many of the millions that have flocked to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water are convinced they spotted Dwayne Johnson in the background of the new installment of the sci-fi franchise. Even though they really haven’t.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters

The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.

