‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake
Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
An underrated action movie that bombed under 2 different names scraps for survival on streaming
International action stars generally have patchy track records when it comes to cracking Hollywood, and it sums up Jet Li’s Stateside adventures in microcosm that his best-reviewed feature outside of his native shores is the divisive Mulan remake. In terms of leading roles, though, 2005’s Unleashed remains at the head of the pack.
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
A mediocre thriller that dropped an A-list cast in a C-list movie pays off a deadly streaming debt
Filmmaker Scott Cooper and his muse Christian Bale have found massive success on Netflix with their third collaboration on period-set mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, but the duo’s first creative partnership was hardly showered in glory, even though Out of the Furnace definitely has its fans. Proving that...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
Tom Hardy Says Questions About His Sexuality Are ‘Awkward’ and ‘Humiliating’
'Venom' star Tom Hardy calls attempts to pry into his personal life and sexuality "humiliating ... there is a time and a place for that."
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
Universal Has a Surprise Answer for Walt Disney's Biggest Edge
The movie has a surprise hit that could become so much more as the Comcast brand battles the Mouse House.
A $135 million blockbuster bomb unloved by the people who made it wins points for its weirdness
For a while, the promise of a new Michael Mann crime thriller was virtually a guarantee of cinematic greatness, but the shine came off the filmmaker’s reputation somewhat when both Miami Vice and Blackhat bombed thunderously at the box office. The former took its name, open-collared shirts, and sweeping...
Nobody loved Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke at the Golden Globes more than Leah Remini
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from making uncomfortable jokes during the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday night, tackling everything from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its historic lack of diversity in his monologue to later taking aim at the infamous slap heard ’round the world.
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis Became the Highest-Grossing Supporting Actor of All Time Thanks to a Radio Ad
'Willow' star Warwick Davis has a lengthy list of credentials. But the 1988 movie has been his most recognized and notable role.
Fans collectively hallucinating Dwayne Johnson’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Was The Rock in Avatar 2? Despite what IMDB might tell them, many fans of the Black Adam star, as well as many of the millions that have flocked to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water are convinced they spotted Dwayne Johnson in the background of the new installment of the sci-fi franchise. Even though they really haven’t.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
