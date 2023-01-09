ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State makes 18 three-pointers as Indiana's defense collapses in loss

The statistical play-by-play reads off like there was an error in the Indiana-Penn State game Wednesday night. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 1 Lundy, Seth. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 1 Lundy, Seth. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 22 Pickett, Jalen. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 1 Lundy, Seth. The threes did not stop for Lundy and the Nittany Lions, while the Hoosier defense did not adjust to the Big Ten’s best three-point shooting team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Once No. 10 in the country, Indiana has fallen into in a big hole with another dreadful performance

Indiana has fallen into in a big hole. And Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers have dug it very quickly. After another dreadful defensive performance that allowed 3-point shooters to fire at will — allowing Penn State to tie a school record for made 3s — the Hoosiers find themselves at 1-4 in the Big Ten one-quarter of the way through the conference season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Sidelined Penn State linemen optimistic about spring practice availability

As the Penn State offensive line made crucial progress during the course of its 2022 campaign, Nick Dawkins and Landon Tengwall watched much of that journey while dealing with undisclosed injury issues. Prior to Rose Bowl kickoff in Pasadena, Calif., each discussed their recovery process with Lions247 and delivered a promising outlook regarding spring practice availability.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia

Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Penn State announces addition of transfer defensive back

Storm Duck is officially a Nittany Lion. Penn State announced Monday the addition of the transfer defensive back, who spent the past four seasons at North Carolina. The university’s second semester began Monday, and Duck was listed in the student directory. Duck announced his commitment to Penn State on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

