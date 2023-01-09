Read full article on original website
Penn State makes 18 three-pointers as Indiana's defense collapses in loss
The statistical play-by-play reads off like there was an error in the Indiana-Penn State game Wednesday night. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 1 Lundy, Seth. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 1 Lundy, Seth. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 22 Pickett, Jalen. Made three-pointer by Penn State No. 1 Lundy, Seth. The threes did not stop for Lundy and the Nittany Lions, while the Hoosier defense did not adjust to the Big Ten’s best three-point shooting team.
Top Takes: Penn State hoops dominates Indiana in critical Big Ten win
Penn State blew out banged up Indiana 85-66 at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night, in what — to date — was the most important outing of the season for second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry ’s club. A loss would have been the third in a row in the unforgiving Big Ten, with a bye weekend and then a trip to No. 18 Wisconsin looming.
Once No. 10 in the country, Indiana has fallen into in a big hole with another dreadful performance
Indiana has fallen into in a big hole. And Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers have dug it very quickly. After another dreadful defensive performance that allowed 3-point shooters to fire at will — allowing Penn State to tie a school record for made 3s — the Hoosiers find themselves at 1-4 in the Big Ten one-quarter of the way through the conference season.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson complete postgame Q&A after Indiana's 85-66 loss to Penn State
Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's complete postgame Q&A after IU's 85-66 road loss to Penn State dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten Conference.
Sidelined Penn State linemen optimistic about spring practice availability
As the Penn State offensive line made crucial progress during the course of its 2022 campaign, Nick Dawkins and Landon Tengwall watched much of that journey while dealing with undisclosed injury issues. Prior to Rose Bowl kickoff in Pasadena, Calif., each discussed their recovery process with Lions247 and delivered a promising outlook regarding spring practice availability.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
PHOTOS: Penn State crushes Indiana in must-win game at the Jordan Center
Penn State faced a must-win situation against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night. Staring down the barrel of a three-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions pulled everything together and easily dispatched the Hoosiers, 85-66. This is our photo gallery from the evening. While senior guard Jalen Pickett had...
WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia
Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after a victory over Wisconsin
Penn State continues to hold steady.
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
Penn State announces addition of transfer defensive back
Storm Duck is officially a Nittany Lion. Penn State announced Monday the addition of the transfer defensive back, who spent the past four seasons at North Carolina. The university’s second semester began Monday, and Duck was listed in the student directory. Duck announced his commitment to Penn State on...
Penn State officially adds two specialists through NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State coach James Franklin has placed a significant emphasis on the Nittany Lions special teams units during his nine-year tenure, and it’s shown with the program’s work in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Penn State officially announced Monday the additions of kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia) and punter Riley...
