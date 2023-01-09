ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area

A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
Two People Injured Car Hits Into Two Westminster Mobile Homes

Two people were injured when the car they were in hit a pair of mobile homes in Westminster Wednesday. The Orange County Fire Authority told KCAL9 the crash took place around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, near Bolsa Avenue. No one was in either mobile home...
Six Reasons the Metro Board Should Not Approve 57/60 Freeway Widening

The Metro board has a big decision this month: will they accelerate construction of the agency’s SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project? Specifically, the Metro board faces a vote on approving the 57/60 Life of Project budget (LOP) which would mean greenlighting the main phase of project construction. The $400+million 57/60...
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
One Person Killed in Shadow Hills Crash

One person was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Shadow Hills. The collision was reported in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive. LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style...
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside

A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
