Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
mynewsla.com
Two People Injured Car Hits Into Two Westminster Mobile Homes
Two people were injured when the car they were in hit a pair of mobile homes in Westminster Wednesday. The Orange County Fire Authority told KCAL9 the crash took place around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, near Bolsa Avenue. No one was in either mobile home...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Six Reasons the Metro Board Should Not Approve 57/60 Freeway Widening
The Metro board has a big decision this month: will they accelerate construction of the agency’s SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project? Specifically, the Metro board faces a vote on approving the 57/60 Life of Project budget (LOP) which would mean greenlighting the main phase of project construction. The $400+million 57/60...
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
foxla.com
Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
One Person Killed in Shadow Hills Crash
One person was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Shadow Hills. The collision was reported in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
Inglewood man pleads not guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter found in LA River in Long Beach
Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. The post Inglewood man pleads not guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter found in LA River in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
westsidetoday.com
Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire
LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive. LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style...
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
