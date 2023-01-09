ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States

Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
ALABAMA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Milk: Chances are it's your state's official beverage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cheerwine and Pepsi, both of these companies are based here in North Carolina. When you think of drinks and the Tarheel State, these two surely come to mind. How about sweet tea? You could make an argument it belongs in the conversation too. But there's another...
ALABAMA STATE
country1037fm.com

3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents

A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
IOWA STATE
WYFF4.com

Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
GEORGIA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in North Carolina You Need to Visit

There’s something for everybody in North Carolina. Whether your ideal trip involves time relaxing at the beach, or you dream of hiking through pristine forest, or you’re looking to soak up some culture at a local festival, the small towns in North Carolina are the perfect bases to really see the true heart of the state.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
power98fm.com

Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?

No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
FOX Carolina

Overnight earthquake reported in NC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in Mountain View, North Carolina overnight. The 1.2 magnitude quake hit around 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, according to USGS. It had a depth of 3 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake was 3.9 miles...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy