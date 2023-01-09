Read full article on original website
Buchanan Street closed after downed Duke Energy pole in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Buchanan Street is closed due to a downed Duke Energy pole in Winston-Salem Wednesday. The 3000 block of Buchanan Street is closed between Beth Avenue and Brewer Road north. Electricity is still on in the area. Duke Energy is on the scene making repairs. Drivers are...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States
Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
Milk: Chances are it's your state's official beverage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cheerwine and Pepsi, both of these companies are based here in North Carolina. When you think of drinks and the Tarheel State, these two surely come to mind. How about sweet tea? You could make an argument it belongs in the conversation too. But there's another...
country1037fm.com
3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents
A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDOT announces final section of Greensboro Urban Loop to open Jan. 23
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open the final section of its project near the end of January, after 10 years of construction and about $500 million. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the Urban Loop will be completed on Monday, Jan. 23.
wraltechwire.com
Mass layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – Unless there is a late arriving notice, 2022 ended up as the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
Here’s how big your payday would be in NC for winning the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mega Millions winner in North Carolina on Tuesday night could take home nearly $600 million in cash, lottery officials say. Education Lottery officials say a winner from the state could choose to collect the $1.1 billion — the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game — as an annuity […]
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
mynews13.com
‘Served its purpose’: Duke Energy’s coal power plants will retire as part of N.C’s carbon plan
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Environmental activists are reacting to the state’s first ever “carbon plan.” It was issued right before the new year, and the goal is to find ways for the electric sector, specifically Duke Energy, to reduce carbon emissions. What You Need To Know.
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s an invasion of privacy:’ Residents react to new license-plate readers coming to Winston-Salem
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Some Winston-Salem residents are apprehensive about the 25 new license-plate cameras that will soon be installed across the city. On...
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in North Carolina You Need to Visit
There’s something for everybody in North Carolina. Whether your ideal trip involves time relaxing at the beach, or you dream of hiking through pristine forest, or you’re looking to soak up some culture at a local festival, the small towns in North Carolina are the perfect bases to really see the true heart of the state.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
North Carolina ranked among the worst states for raising a family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study by WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 key indicators to determine the best states to raise a family and North Carolina ranked low on the list. North Carolina was ranked 39th out of 50 states with a total score of 43.11. In...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
power98fm.com
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?
No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
N.C. Woman Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize Months After $1 Million Win
"I told some of my family members and they couldn't believe it either."
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
FOX Carolina
Overnight earthquake reported in NC
MOUNTAIN VIEW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in Mountain View, North Carolina overnight. The 1.2 magnitude quake hit around 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, according to USGS. It had a depth of 3 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake was 3.9 miles...
