A mother of two lost her home in Levy due to a fire over the Christmas holidays and the community has been reaching out to help the family. Latasha Dunham and her two children, Heaven,13, and Israel, 11, lost their home on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The family was not at home at the time of the fire, but lost all of their belongings.

JASPER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO