ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Jasper mother, two children lose home in fire three days after Christmas

A mother of two lost her home in Levy due to a fire over the Christmas holidays and the community has been reaching out to help the family. Latasha Dunham and her two children, Heaven,13, and Israel, 11, lost their home on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The family was not at home at the time of the fire, but lost all of their belongings.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Portal home damaged by fire early Monday

Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Portal. The fire was in walking distance to the Bulloch County Fire Station in Portal. At 2:23 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, Bulloch County 911 dispatched the fire departments to a house fire in...
PORTAL, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD Investigating shooting near motel on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near a motel on Ogeechee Rd. According to police, officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been transported to the hospital for treatment This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings

VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Senior Citizens, Inc. kicks off annual blanket drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the weather soon to turn cold again, that means older adults are especially vulnerable. With that in mind, Senior Citizens, Inc., along with select Starbucks locations, has kicked off its annual Blanket Drive. For the next month, they’re asking the community to donate new blankets...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family

Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. welcome back.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car

A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

How to make lemon honey herb chicken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro

A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy