blufftontoday.com
Jasper mother, two children lose home in fire three days after Christmas
A mother of two lost her home in Levy due to a fire over the Christmas holidays and the community has been reaching out to help the family. Latasha Dunham and her two children, Heaven,13, and Israel, 11, lost their home on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The family was not at home at the time of the fire, but lost all of their belongings.
Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
Portal home damaged by fire early Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Portal. The fire was in walking distance to the Bulloch County Fire Station in Portal. At 2:23 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, Bulloch County 911 dispatched the fire departments to a house fire in...
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah seek to identify man they say stole nearly $1,000 worth of alcohol
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for your help identifying a man they say stole nearly $1,000 in liquor. It was back on November 30 that he was seen removing the items from a storage area at The Clyde Market, located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
SPD Investigating shooting near motel on Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near a motel on Ogeechee Rd. According to police, officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been transported to the hospital for treatment This is an ongoing investigation.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
WJCL
Rollover crash involving tractor trailer leads to lane closures in Beaufort County
YEMASSEE, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer in Beaufort County. The Yemassee Police Department reports the crash happened at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Castle Hall Road. Both lanes westbound are blocked. There's no...
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
WJCL
Senior Citizens, Inc. kicks off annual blanket drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the weather soon to turn cold again, that means older adults are especially vulnerable. With that in mind, Senior Citizens, Inc., along with select Starbucks locations, has kicked off its annual Blanket Drive. For the next month, they’re asking the community to donate new blankets...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. welcome back.
Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
wtoc.com
Hwy. 204 closed in all directions near I-95 due to crash with multiple injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown Highway 204 at I-95. The roadway is shutdown so ambulances can make their way to the scene. They say multiple vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries reported. The extent and serious...
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
Homeless man hit by car after fleeing police chase on foot
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured after he ran into traffic during a chase with police officers. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. near 150 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Police said they were told a homeless man was repeatedly sleeping in an unsecured area of a […]
wtoc.com
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
allongeorgia.com
Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro
A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
