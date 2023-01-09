Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson named to United Way board of directors
LAWRENCE – Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson of the 15th district has been named to serve on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC). Reynolds-Jackson is currently serving her third term in the state assembly, and has risen to serve as Constituent Outreach Chair and Vice-Chairwoman of the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee. She is also the Vice-Chair of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.
Trentonian
State to hand out over $14 million for mental health services in schools
Some Mercer County schools should be on the receiving end of five-year, $14 million federal grant to expand school-based mental health services to K-12 students, the New Jersey Department of Education announced. The School Based Mental Health Services Grant Program funding will be used to expand the number of psychologists,...
Trentonian
S.E.E.D. and Heal The City announce the 13th Annual MLK Commemorative Breakfast
TRENTON – Servants Endeavoring to Empower and Develop (S.E.E.D. Male Mentoring Program) and Heal The City presents its 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast. On Saturday, Jan 14 supporters will gather at the Princeton Hyatt Regency Hotel, to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. King. This year’s theme is, “The Power of the Dream: Justice for All.”
Comments / 0