LAWRENCE – Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson of the 15th district has been named to serve on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC). Reynolds-Jackson is currently serving her third term in the state assembly, and has risen to serve as Constituent Outreach Chair and Vice-Chairwoman of the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee. She is also the Vice-Chair of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO