Longhorns DL Moro Ojomo declares for NFL Draft, foregoes last year of eligibility

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo is the latest Longhorn to declare for the NFL Draft.

The fifth-year senior announced on social media Sunday that he is foregoing his last year of eligibility and he’s “incredibly excited about what his future holds.”

“There was nothing more I wanted than to represent this university the right way,” Ojomo said in a statement. “I gave it all every day in both my studies and football.”

The finance major from Katy was a second-team all-Big 12 selection this season after compiling 32 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, with three sacks and two hurries. He had a season-high seven tackles in a home win over Baylor in the last regular season game and a pair of tackles in the Alamo Bowl .

For his career at Texas, Ojomo racked up 95 tackles in 50 games. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks with a fumble recovery.

Texas Longhorns football compile one of top recruiting classes in country on National Signing Day

“Longhorn Nation, you have all contributed to my life,” his statement said. “My interactions with friends, mentors, alumni, faculty and fans have been world-class. You all made me know it was the right decision to come to Texas.”

With players being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ojomo had an extra year to play even being a fifth-year senior.

Ojomo joins Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown as Longhorns who’ve opted to head to the NFL Draft before their eligibility has expired. Fellow defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo said he’s transferring for his final year of eligibility while sophomore tight end/offensive lineman Andrej Karic transferred to Tennessee. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Card transferred to Purdue and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau, who sat out this season with a knee injury, transferred to Oregon. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, who transferred to Texas from Alabama before this past season, also entered the transfer portal but has yet to decide his next move.

