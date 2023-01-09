Read full article on original website
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
WLWT 5
Family of business owner shot outside tattoo studio say he was a hero on the day he was killed
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Brian Wilson was the love of his wife Jennifer's life. "He was her rock," said Jennifer Wilson's sister, Michelle Davis. "They were perfect for each other. She finally found her true love." Brian Wilson was also a family man. He and his wife have five...
orangeandbluepress.com
A 16-Year-Old Girl Was Gunshot for Not Picking Up a Bag Full of Weeds
An 18-year-Old man was accused of murder after fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn’t pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. According to a published report released from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 3, at approximately 2 am deputies were called to a home on the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive in Burlington and responded to a report of a gunshot incident. There, deputies reportedly found the victim, Scarlett Tucker, dead in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
linknky.com
Two suspects charged in relation to Florence Taco Bell shooting
The Florence Police Department has named two suspects related to a shooting at a Taco Bell over the weekend. Eli Nunez, 19 of Union and Cody Love, 18 of Elsmere, have been identified and charged in connection to the shooting that took place on Jan. 6 at the Taco Bell on U.S. 42 in Florence.
Man charged in shooting death of OH tattoo parlor owner
An Ohio man was charged in the shooting death of a man after a verbal altercation at a tattoo parlor.
Westwood's Frond broken into Tuesday night; nearby restaurant also vandalized
Owner Jackie Frondorf said a friend that bikes by the plant shop saw the broken glass and alerted them of the break-in.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
Fox 19
Clermont County murder suspect says he shot tattoo shop owner 17 times: court docs
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The murder suspect accused of gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning says he shot the victim 17 times, a court record shows. Michael Guilfoyle Jr. admitted to killing Brian Wilson, 42, of Batavia Township, and...
Fox 19
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents. Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records. That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence...
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
Fox 19
Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
Fox 19
Sleeping resident shot overnight by someone firing into Cincinnati apartments, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone fired into an Mt. Auburn apartment building and shot a 35-year-old man as he slept overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 2400 block of Paris Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police say. One of the rounds struck the victim in his left buttock,...
Suspect dead after attempted theft at Boost Mobile in Harrison Twp.
Police reported that the suspect drove to a residence in Dayton, and was then transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Court docs: Man shoots tattoo parlor owner 17 times in Batavia Twp.
The sheriff's office said Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr. confessed to shooting 42-year-old Brian Wilson during a verbal dispute over money.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
Fox 19
Man sentenced to 5 years in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by a Kenton County judge after the passenger in his vehicle was killed in April 2021. Police say Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and hit a tree.
‘It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle;’ Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week
DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the community’s help to stop a wave of car thefts. Police believe how-to videos on social media could still be contributing to the uptick in thefts. Police first saw car theft numbers increase in the summer of last year when how-to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is prosecuting negligent landlords; first property owner sentenced
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati property owner has been sentenced after failing to provide necessities to his tenants. According to a release, Avi Ohad was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, a fine, and a 10-month term of probation on Tuesday. Court records show Ohad pleaded...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
