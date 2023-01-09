An 18-year-Old man was accused of murder after fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn’t pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. According to a published report released from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 3, at approximately 2 am deputies were called to a home on the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive in Burlington and responded to a report of a gunshot incident. There, deputies reportedly found the victim, Scarlett Tucker, dead in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

