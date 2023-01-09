ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
orangeandbluepress.com

A 16-Year-Old Girl Was Gunshot for Not Picking Up a Bag Full of Weeds

An 18-year-Old man was accused of murder after fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn’t pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. According to a published report released from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 3, at approximately 2 am deputies were called to a home on the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive in Burlington and responded to a report of a gunshot incident. There, deputies reportedly found the victim, Scarlett Tucker, dead in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Two suspects charged in relation to Florence Taco Bell shooting

The Florence Police Department has named two suspects related to a shooting at a Taco Bell over the weekend. Eli Nunez, 19 of Union and Cody Love, 18 of Elsmere, have been identified and charged in connection to the shooting that took place on Jan. 6 at the Taco Bell on U.S. 42 in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'

AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 5 years in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by a Kenton County judge after the passenger in his vehicle was killed in April 2021. Police say Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and hit a tree.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy