Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Bills Beware? Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Message for Buffalo
Is Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill dishing out a subtle warning to the Buffalo Bills?
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could make a financial decision and move on from Cam Heyward this offseason.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistance will be a hot topic in the coaching carousal this offseason.
Steelers Found Franchise QB, Offensive Coordinator
The Pittsburgh Steelers found pieces they needed late in the season.
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to turn Sunday “nightmare” into a positive
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a simple assessment of his play in Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Commanders and it could be extended to the team at large. Prescott went 14-of-37 for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that Kendall Fuller returned for a touchdown in what he called a “shitty” outing to close out the regular season. The flop came in a game that started with the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference still on the table, which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for their chances in the postseason.
Dead Dynasty: Former Patriots Linebacker Says Bill Belichick Losing 'Cache'
In the wake of rookie Jack Jones reportedly "talking back" to the coach, has Belichick lost his Hall-of-Fame fastball?
Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out
Pittsburgh Steelers players open up about if they're going to stay or not.
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator
A person with knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press that Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two seasons
thecomeback.com
NFL team announces shocking firing
The Kliff Kingsbury era is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Kingsbury was fired Monday morning after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, good enough for last place in the NFC West. “Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place
The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
Jets make big coaching change on offense
The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines Ready to 'Risk Everything' for QB Josh Allen vs. Dolphins
In wake of Damar Hamlin's recovery, the Buffalo Bills' emotional win over the New England Patriots continues to bring what was already a tight group even closer together.
4 New York Jets offensive coordinator candidates
The New York Jets are now looking for a new offensive coordinator after mutually agreeing to part ways with Mike
Bad Blood Between Ravens and Bengals Heading into Playoff Game
There was some bad blood between the Ravens and Bengals in the regular-season finale that could carry over to their playoff matchup.
Breaking: Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Mike LaFleur
After scoring just 15 points in their final three games of the season, the New York Jets are understandably distressed at the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. But amid conflicting reports over whether LaFleur is staying or leaving, the team has made a final decision: ...
