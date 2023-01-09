Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing several candidates for their head coaching vacancy in the coming days, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. One name, in particular, stands out: Frank Reich. NFL fans know Reich best as the former Indianapolis Colts head coach who was fired earlier this season. But many Panthers fans remember Reich Read more... The post Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz
The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Rumors: Texans Request Permission for HC Interview amid Cardinals Buzz
The Houston Texans have requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Payton can't formally interview with teams until next Tuesday, Schrager added. The Arizona Cardinals have already received permission to interview Payton, per...
Sources: Texans' leading head coaching candidates
In the past three seasons, the Texans have had four different head coaches, including Bill O’Brien, interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley and Smith
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
Bleacher Report
Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense
The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
Bleacher Report
Report: Packers' Quay Walker Unlikely to Face Suspension for Shoving Lions Trainer
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker is unlikely to face a suspension for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Lambeau Field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero added that it "sounds like" Walker will only receive a fine. Walker was flagged and tossed out...
Bleacher Report
Fact or Fiction with the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2023 Playoffs
Eighteen NFL offseasons are officially underway, while 14 teams now must keep an eye on the months to come while primarily focusing on the start of the 2022 postseason. It's a whirlwind, and the rumor mill is naturally on fire. At a wild and intriguing juncture on the NFL calendar,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Top 5 on Updated Board
A pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud headlined ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL draft big board to come out after the conclusion of the 2022 college football season. McShay has Young as his No. 1 overall player, while Stroud is...
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Players Who Should Headline Early 2023 Offseason Trade Market
The 2022 NFL regular season may have just ended, but it's not too early to start thinking about the upcoming offseason and the inevitable trades that will take place. There are a handful of notable veterans likely to be available right away. Whether they are seeking to join a contender, needing a change of scenery after a down year or lost their job and are seeking a fresh start, they could be on the move soon.
Bleacher Report
Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Died by Suicide After Apparent Overdose
Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide July 17 after overdosing on drugs, according to a report released by the North Carolina state medical examiner's office Monday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh after his wife had reported...
Bleacher Report
ESPN Insider Calls Texans a 'Sneaky Good' HC Job Because of Cap Space, Draft Picks
The Houston Texans haven't won more than four games in any of the last three seasons, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the head coaching vacancy could be more appealing than fans think. "Sneaky good job," Fowler wrote. "The Texans will have an estimated $47 million in cap space and 11...
