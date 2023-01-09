ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?

By Scott Neville
 3 days ago

The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.

Could the Boston Red Sox become a contender in the stacked American League East by adding a legitimate ace?

Boston could desperately use a boost, and a rare talent is set to hit the market. The move would be a slam dunk if it weren't for the player's troubled past.

Right-handed ace Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers for a domestic abuse scandal that kept him off the field for half of the 2021 season and the entire 2022 season.

Each fan will have their own opinion of Bauer, and whether they would want him on Boston's roster next season. One thing that is not up for debate, is his talent level.

Bauer posted an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA, 137-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 1.00 WHIP and .182 batting average against in his unexpectedly brief 107 2/3-inning stint with the Dodgers in 2021.

The season prior, Bauer ran away with the National League Cy Young Award after leading the league with a 1.73 ERA, 284 ERA+ (meaning he was almost three times better than the league average pitcher), .080 WHIP and 5.1 hits per nine innings. He made his biggest mark in a shortened 60-game season but his numbers are indisputable.

While controversial, the addition of Bauer to a group that already includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, Corey Kluber and James Paxton would give Boston a substantially improved rotation from a season ago. It would also allow Tanner Houck to remain in the bullpen.

I'm not going to be the one demanding a player with Bauer's past be flown immediately into Boston, but the on-field effect of adding a Cy-Young winner into the Red Sox's lackluster rotation cannot be understated.

