lehighvalleynews.com
More in Lehigh Valley are finding acts of service capture spirit of Martin Luther King Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Much as Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to improving the lives of others, Monday's celebration of Martin Luther King Day will see Lehigh Valley organizations celebrate, memorialize and act in the name of the Civil Rights leader. Some groups, such as the Volunteer Center...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem Township awarded millions in infrastructure loan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — Bethlehem Township has gotten a state loan of more than $8 million to help prevent flooding by renovating its stormwater system. The commonwealth has loaned Bethlehem Township more than $8 million. The money will be used to help prevent flooding by renovating stormwater basins through...
lehighvalleynews.com
'A gateway to culture': Nkasso, a West African eatery, opens its doors in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Samples of fragrant dark purple juice were passed among the crowd Friday morning at the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Nkasso African Restaurant in Allentown. The eatery, at 44 N. 8th St., offers bissap, a drink made out of the flowers of the Roselle plant (a...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton Winter Market returns with record 18 vendors
EASTON, Pa – It might be cold outside but that doesn’t stop Easton's Winter Market 2023. The outdoor farmers market returns this year with a record of 18 vendors. It runs every Saturday, from Jan. 14 to April 29 at 325 Northampton St. Easton’s Winter Market returns this...
lehighvalleynews.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: events and volunteer opportunities in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is observed on the third Monday of January each year. In the Lehigh Valley, there are events and volunteer opportunities to commemorate Dr. King, with MLK Day being the only federal holiday also designated by Congress as a national day of service.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown school board picks new members
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School Board on Thursday selected two executive directors — one of a small college and another of an organization that focuses on children's mental health needs — to fill two vacant seats on the board. Board members unanimously chose Andrene Brown and Evelyn...
lehighvalleynews.com
Weekend Fun: Easton Restaurant Week, 'Of Portraiture & Polio' and Positively Picturesque
Welcome to Weekend fun. The LehighValleyNews.com digital desk has handpicked three events for you to enjoy in this festive weekend!. Easton Restaurant Week is coming back this Sunday, with more than 20 participating restaurants serving meals with a special menu. 2023 will be the restaurant week’s 16th year. Taking...
lehighvalleynews.com
Jeff Glazier seeks reelection to city controller job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Controller Jeff Glazier announced Friday that he is again seeking reelection to the job he has held for the past six years. Glazier was appointed to the post in 2016 after the resignation of Mary Ellen Koval. He went on to win election to...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announces re-election bid
EASTON, Pa – Easton City Controller Chris Heagele is seeking to be re-elected to the position. Heagele has been serving the role since 2019. Among other items, the city controller is responsible for managing Easton's payroll and other funds in the city's accounts and conducts performance audits for city departments, agencies and programs.
lehighvalleynews.com
OSHA, City investigating Allentown trench collapse
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Officials said Thursday they are looking at a Wednesday incident that led to a man being trapped in a collapsed construction site trench for eight hours until rescue crews removed him to safety. Joanna Hawkins, deputy regional director of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of...
lehighvalleynews.com
Ski resorts battle warm weather to keep season from melting away
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — After the cold Christmas week came the wet and warm January we've experienced so far in the Lehigh Valley. And while that may be welcomed news for those who are not fans of plowing their driveways, it has created a sticky situation for nearby ski resorts.
lehighvalleynews.com
Winning by a hare, local girl gets best opposite in breed at PA farm show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you hop over to Harrisburg for the conclusion of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show this weekend, you may notice a bevy of livestock of all different shapes and sizes throughout the facility. That includes rabbits, many of which were bred for show. Alivia Giles, 16,...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown Rescue Team is back to work after dramatic trench rescue
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After leading the team that saved a worker buried at a construction site, Jonathan Hammel, the Allentown Technical Rescue Team commander, slept for two hours. There were two victims in an Allentown construction incident on Jan. 11. One of them was trapped for over eight hours.
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton City Council passes 2023 budget amendments
EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council on Wednesday amended the city's 2023 budget. Council passed the budget in December, but the city’s actuary informed Mayor Sal Panto Jr. the original spending plan over-estimated the city’s retirement pension plan by $508,000 late in the month. Council made the...
Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County
WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
WGAL
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
