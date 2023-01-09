ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem Township awarded millions in infrastructure loan

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — Bethlehem Township has gotten a state loan of more than $8 million to help prevent flooding by renovating its stormwater system. The commonwealth has loaned Bethlehem Township more than $8 million. The money will be used to help prevent flooding by renovating stormwater basins through...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Easton Winter Market returns with record 18 vendors

EASTON, Pa – It might be cold outside but that doesn’t stop Easton's Winter Market 2023. The outdoor farmers market returns this year with a record of 18 vendors. It runs every Saturday, from Jan. 14 to April 29 at 325 Northampton St. Easton’s Winter Market returns this...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown school board picks new members

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School Board on Thursday selected two executive directors — one of a small college and another of an organization that focuses on children's mental health needs — to fill two vacant seats on the board. Board members unanimously chose Andrene Brown and Evelyn...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Jeff Glazier seeks reelection to city controller job

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Controller Jeff Glazier announced Friday that he is again seeking reelection to the job he has held for the past six years. Glazier was appointed to the post in 2016 after the resignation of Mary Ellen Koval. He went on to win election to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announces re-election bid

EASTON, Pa – Easton City Controller Chris Heagele is seeking to be re-elected to the position. Heagele has been serving the role since 2019. Among other items, the city controller is responsible for managing Easton's payroll and other funds in the city's accounts and conducts performance audits for city departments, agencies and programs.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

OSHA, City investigating Allentown trench collapse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Officials said Thursday they are looking at a Wednesday incident that led to a man being trapped in a collapsed construction site trench for eight hours until rescue crews removed him to safety. Joanna Hawkins, deputy regional director of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Ski resorts battle warm weather to keep season from melting away

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — After the cold Christmas week came the wet and warm January we've experienced so far in the Lehigh Valley. And while that may be welcomed news for those who are not fans of plowing their driveways, it has created a sticky situation for nearby ski resorts.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown Rescue Team is back to work after dramatic trench rescue

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After leading the team that saved a worker buried at a construction site, Jonathan Hammel, the Allentown Technical Rescue Team commander, slept for two hours. There were two victims in an Allentown construction incident on Jan. 11. One of them was trapped for over eight hours.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Easton City Council passes 2023 budget amendments

EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council on Wednesday amended the city's 2023 budget. Council passed the budget in December, but the city’s actuary informed Mayor Sal Panto Jr. the original spending plan over-estimated the city’s retirement pension plan by $508,000 late in the month. Council made the...
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy