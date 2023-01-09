Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“Always got a smile on his face”: Employees, patrons of Damar Hamlin’s favorite area restaurant keep up with his recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local bar and restaurant, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a regular customer, has been keeping up with the player’s progress. The staff at the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park described Damar Hamlin as humble, down to earth, always having a smile on his face and someone […]
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital And Now Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar has been released from the hospital and is home. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo, doctors say
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to a Cincinnati hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during a televised Monday Night Football game.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Newcomerstown native's T-shirt efforts help raise funds for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
NEWCOMERSTOWN ‒ It was a moment that stopped the sports world. Darin Overholser of Cincy Shirts was at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, watching the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills in a key game. Then it didn’t seem to matter any more. The collapse...
Bills' John Brown has special moment on & off the field vs. Patriots
Wide Receiver John Brown, who was a pivotal part of quarterback Josh Allen’s early development, last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020. During Sunday’s regular season finale vs. the New England Patriots, “Smoke” as Brown is known by, had a special moment both on and off the field.
WGRZ TV
With Hamlin released from hospital, Bills turn focus to Miami
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The news that the Buffalo Bills, Western New York, and much of the country had been waiting for, officially arrived Wednesday morning. Safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday morning. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against...
Can Micah Hyde make it back in the playoffs? Bills safety gives update after return to practice
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Micah Hyde walked into his doctor’s office last week for a check-up on his rehabilitation progress for the neck injury that was supposed to end his season. When his doctor walked in, the two men started to laugh because Hyde had been pushing the...
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
Comments / 0