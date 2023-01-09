ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Fired Monday

The Cleveland Browns ended their 2022 season in disappointment on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the year. Monday morning, the Browns made a change. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning. Woods was responsible for a disappointing Browns defense. Fans had been calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
WSVN-TV

Tua ruled out for Dolphins’ playoff game versus Buffalo

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game at Buffalo. Head Coach Mike McDaniel made the announcement Wednesday during media availability. Tua suffered a concussion in Miami on Christmas Day in the team’s loss to Green Bay. Tagovailoa...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ken Dorsey Announcement

The Bills could be in jeopardy of losing their offensive coordinator for the second year in a row.  Last offseason, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach. With the 2023 offseason almost here, the Panthers are showing interest in Ken Dorsey.  NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for Wild Card

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared for football activities and will remain out for a third straight game. McDaniel said the Dolphins are preparing for Skylar Thompson to start in Buffalo on Sunday. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be tough sells in the Wild Card Round with Thompson under center.
