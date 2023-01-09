ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to huge Mike Williams update

By Reice Shipley
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers had a disastrous night on Sunday, not only losing to the Denver Broncos but also losing star wide receiver Mike Williams in the process to a back injury. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley received a ton of criticism for his decision to play starters deep into the game, but it appears that the injury may not be as serious as it looked initially.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Williams underwent X-Rays that were negative following Sunday’s game, and he will go through more tests on Monday to determine his availability for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry further expanded on Williams’ injury, adding that he suffered back spasms and should be available against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs.

His injury is certainly still something to monitor for the Chargers, but this is as good of an initial update as Los Angeles could have hoped for.

Many around the NFL world took to social media to react to this positive update in a game that Williams likely should be been playing in anyways.

“Would be a huge break for the Chargers after all the nonsense this afternoon,” tweeted Matt Verderame of Fansided .

“A completely meaningless game,” tweeted Warren Sharp of SportsGrid .

In just 13 games played this year, Williams leads the Chargers in receiving yards on the year. It would certainly be a huge loss if Mike Williams is not able to go in their opening-round matchup. His absence would be particularly frustrating, given that it came in a game in which the Chargers standing wasn’t hurt by losing and wouldn’t have been helped by winning.

[ Ian Rapoport on Twitter , Lindsey Thiry on Twitter ]

