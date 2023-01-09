Read full article on original website
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Actors Who Refused Roles In Christopher Nolan Movies
Today, Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, a filmmaker who stars big and small clamor to work with. His 2023 magnum opus, the biopic, "Oppenheimer," assembles a stacked roster of talent that includes veteran A-listers like Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, hot up-and-comers like Jack Quaid and Florence Pugh, and even some of his favorite returning collaborators like Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman. Known for much more than his blockbuster "Batman" trilogy, Nolan has been lauded for sci-fi masterpieces like "Inception," historical epics such as "Dunkirk," and thrillers like "Memento."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
James Cameron Swears He Never Considered O.J. Simpson For The Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger's eponymous character in "The Terminator” is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in cinematic history, so it seems strange to consider that Schwarzenegger wasn't even the first choice for the role. Legend has it that fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson were among the options for the role before Schwarzenegger, as both of whom were far more well-known at the time for their roles in "Rocky" and "Mad Max," respectively (via Complex).
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dated blockbuster horror remains a lot more popular than its reputation suggests
Trying to explain the Y2K panic to the younger generations runs the risk of making you sound like a crazy person, with the dawn of the millennium creating widespread fear that the entire world was going to end. Sensing an opportunity, Hollywood sought to turn the concerns into cash, but End of Days ended up slapping the festivities with a stupendously silly coat of satanic paint.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
The Glass Onion Prop Kate Hudson Said She Had To Have
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" — the highly anticipated follow-up to writer-director Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out" — premiered on Netflix in December of 2022. The standalone sequel (also written and directed by Johnson) centers on a whole new set of characters, including the master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), as the only returning character.
