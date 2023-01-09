Read full article on original website
Related
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
KXLY
Nick Carter pens song for Aaron Carter
Nick Carter has written a “very emotional” song about his late brother Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys singer had a turbulent relationship with his younger sibling – who was found dead at home in November aged 34 – when he was alive and has reportedly channelled his feelings about their bond and his grief into a new track.
KXLY
This week’s new releases: Margo Price, ‘Gold, Lies & Videotape’ and more
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “I Didn’t See You There,” filmmaker Reid Davenport captures his perspective navigating the world in a wheelchair as a disabled man with cerebral palsy. The film, which premieres Monday as part of PBS’s “POV,” is a portrait of the challenges many with disabilities face and their often invisible struggle. (In one scene, Davenport is stuck on an airplane after landing.) But it’s also the work of a keenly observant filmmaker, with an eye for beauty and a uniquely poetic point of view. Davenport shot this autobiographical film largely with a handheld camera and, sometimes, with one affixed to his wheelchair. Last year, the film won him the documentary directing prize at the Sundance Film Festival.
Gay and Raunchy ‘Velma’ Series Hilariously Reinvents ‘Scooby-Doo’ for Adults
A wise woman once said, “Velma-behaved women seldom make history.” Wait, that’s wrong. “Well-behaved women seldom make Jinkies”? No, that doesn’t seem quite right either. “Vel-behaved women seldom lose their glasses”? Whatever the phrase might be, it’s never been more true than for a certain member of Mystery Inc. The precocious group of supernatural mystery solvers comprised of Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, Velma, and their beloved dog Scooby-Doo have been getting into trouble for the better part of the last half-century—or, as some might classify it, “meddling.”Since 1969, the Mystery Inc. gang has tasked themselves with unmasking devious criminals dressed as...
KXLY
Golden Globes: Julia Garner and Tyler James Williams take Supporting Role in a Television Series awards
Julia Garner hailed her role in ‘Ozark” as the “greatest gift of [her] life” as she won her first Golden Globe award on Tuesday (10.01.23). The 28-year-old actress’ performance as Ruth Langmore in the final season of the Netflix drama saw her beat off competition from Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’), Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’), and ‘Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph to take the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series accolade, and she was “so grateful” to have even been shortlisted.
KXLY
Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh take Motion Picture – Comedy Golden Globe honours
Colin Farrell refused to be played off stage as he accepted his Golden Globe Award on Tuesday (10.01.23). The 46-year-old actor scooped the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and was interrupted by piano music urging him to wrap up his speech as he paid tribute to his co-stars.
KXLY
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Sinitta is using a fake age on a dating app. The 59-year-old pop star – who is best known for her 1980s hits ‘So Macho’ and ‘Toy Boy’ – has reactivated her profile on Hinge but has reportedly taken five years off her profile age after signing up as she claims to be 54.
KXLY
Ben Platt returning to Broadway
Ben Platt is returning to Broadway. The 29-year-old actor made his name in the title role of the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ in 2015 and went on to star in the film adaptation in 2021 but is now set to make his return to The Great White Way in the limited run of ‘Parade’ at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre opposite Micaela Diamond after a brief Off-Broadway run in the show last year.
KXLY
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to...
Comments / 0