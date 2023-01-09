ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Local qualifiers hold practice for Oregon State Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — Practice for the eighth Oregon State Pinball Championship is underway in Eugene. Local qualifiers held a practice session Monday at Blairally Vintage Arcade consisting of eight players representing Eugene and one from Corvallis. This practice was hosted by the Eugene City Pinball League. The prize?. $5,000...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen

ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

UO marching band dog, Dundee, passes away

EUGENE, Ore. — Dundee, a well-loved guide dog associated with the University of Oregon Marching Band, passed away Monday. He was a popular figure on Instagram and Snapchat, and within the band. Dundee was present for the band's rehearsals, football games at Autzen Stadium, basketball games at Matthew Knight...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon lands Fresno State transfer

EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch

EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding endangered missing Glendale man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Glendale man. Officials say late Wednesday morning Richard Doffing, 73, drove away from his home in Glendale, Oregon. According to DCSO, there is no current indication where Doffing traveled. DCSO says he does not have a cell phone with him.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Feedback sought on potential impacts to Perkins Peninsula Park, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn about potential impacts to the Perkins Peninsula Park and the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area. As part of completing the environmental studies for the OR Hwy 126 Veneta to Eugene Widening Study, ODOT has evaluated the impacts to the parks in the project area and are asking for public feedback or comments.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash

EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene City Council addresses 2018 Parks and Recreation Levy set to expire in June

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council addressed the 2018 Parks and Recreation Levy that's set to expire in June. The levy provides maintenance and funding for recreation facilities, as well security and safety due to illegal activity and vandalism. With the levy expiring, staff will need to adjust service levels if funding can't be secured.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

4J District plans proposal for EWEB building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene 4J School District is planning to submit a proposal to purchase the EWEB riverfront property. After multiple proposals did not meet the criteria to purchase the building last year, the EWEB board put the decision in the hands of the general manager to negotiate the sale.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate

Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms

NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

36-year-old Lane County man dies in state prison

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of January 8, 2023, DOC reported. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and...
LANE COUNTY, OR

