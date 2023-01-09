Read full article on original website
KVAL
Local qualifiers hold practice for Oregon State Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — Practice for the eighth Oregon State Pinball Championship is underway in Eugene. Local qualifiers held a practice session Monday at Blairally Vintage Arcade consisting of eight players representing Eugene and one from Corvallis. This practice was hosted by the Eugene City Pinball League. The prize?. $5,000...
KVAL
FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen
ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
KVAL
Police: Bicyclist killed in Hwy 42 crash at Grant Smith Road intersection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 42 at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. Police say a Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Robert Howerton, 76, of Winston, was westbound...
KVAL
UO marching band dog, Dundee, passes away
EUGENE, Ore. — Dundee, a well-loved guide dog associated with the University of Oregon Marching Band, passed away Monday. He was a popular figure on Instagram and Snapchat, and within the band. Dundee was present for the band's rehearsals, football games at Autzen Stadium, basketball games at Matthew Knight...
KVAL
No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday; $1 million prize winner sold in Eugene
SALEM, Ore. — Tuesday was someone in Eugene's lucky day. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene matched five of six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery announced in a news release. That ticket is worth $1 million. The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the...
KVAL
Oregon lands Fresno State transfer
EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
KVAL
Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
KVAL
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch
EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
KVAL
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding endangered missing Glendale man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Glendale man. Officials say late Wednesday morning Richard Doffing, 73, drove away from his home in Glendale, Oregon. According to DCSO, there is no current indication where Doffing traveled. DCSO says he does not have a cell phone with him.
KVAL
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
KVAL
Feedback sought on potential impacts to Perkins Peninsula Park, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn about potential impacts to the Perkins Peninsula Park and the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area. As part of completing the environmental studies for the OR Hwy 126 Veneta to Eugene Widening Study, ODOT has evaluated the impacts to the parks in the project area and are asking for public feedback or comments.
KVAL
Drunken driver that killed four people in a Salem homeless camp sentenced
SALEM, Ore. — The man who drove through a Salem homeless camp and killed four people was sentenced to over 25 years in prison. Enrique Rodriguez Jr.,25, admitted that he was drunk when he crashed into the camp in March 2022. In Oregon, a person is considered intoxicated if...
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
KVAL
Eugene City Council addresses 2018 Parks and Recreation Levy set to expire in June
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council addressed the 2018 Parks and Recreation Levy that's set to expire in June. The levy provides maintenance and funding for recreation facilities, as well security and safety due to illegal activity and vandalism. With the levy expiring, staff will need to adjust service levels if funding can't be secured.
KVAL
4J District plans proposal for EWEB building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene 4J School District is planning to submit a proposal to purchase the EWEB riverfront property. After multiple proposals did not meet the criteria to purchase the building last year, the EWEB board put the decision in the hands of the general manager to negotiate the sale.
KVAL
Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
KVAL
Volunteers needed for Lane County chapter of national trauma intervention program
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County has announced the formation of a local chapter of a national non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to assist emergency personnel in providing immediate support to those affected by tragedy. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. works with local public safety officials to provide immediate...
KVAL
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
KVAL
Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms
NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
KVAL
36-year-old Lane County man dies in state prison
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of January 8, 2023, DOC reported. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and...
