Woody Paige: Payton or Harbaugh — either might be intriguing

Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton will interview the Broncos’ owners.

Not the other way around.

Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Condoleezza Rice sat side-by-side-by-side in the owners’ luxurious suite Sunday and must have strategized about how they will have to be the most impressive applicants in upcoming scheduled meetings with the two most appealing and coveted NFL head coaching candidates. They are taking a major risk if the Broncos get neither.

Those three and Broncos’ general manager George Paton will do a video conference call with Harbaugh early this week and a meeting with Payton on Jan. 17.

Can they sell one or the other, or maybe even both, on the idea of coming to colorful Colorado?

The hypothesis may seem a fantasy, but CU just did lure Deion “Coach Prime’’ Sanders to Boulder. And the Broncos did persuade John Elway and Peyton Manning to move to Denver.

Payton and Harbaugh are plans A now.

As Elway once said of Manning: “There is no plan B.’’

Obviously, because of alternative maneuvers in case Harbaugh and Payton reject the Broncos and, under the conditions of the “Rooney Rule’’, the Broncos will interview three-five additional head coaching aspirants.

But Harbaugh and Payton are the Penners’ principal prospective pair. And everyone else in the football coaching world is on the junior varsity list.

Oddly enough, Vic Fangio figures in the franchise’s future.

This is not some Penner pipedream.

The Walton Family was willing and able to buy the Broncos for an American sports record price of $4.65 billion.

The Walton Family was willing and able to pay Russell Wilson a quarter of a billion dollars.

The Walton Family is proving it will be willing and able to spend $100 million over five years for Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh.

Are Harbaugh and Payton interested in being the Broncos’ head coach? Sure they are. Payton said on the NFL network Sunday that he has talked with Penner and scheduled an appointment. The delay until Jan. 17 was set by the NFL, and the Saints, who have Payton under contract for 2023-24, are prepared to negotiate trade terms with the Broncos on a first-round draft pick and more. The Broncos don’t own their own high 2023 first-round pick, but they did pick up the 49ers’ low first-round pick, which was sent to the Dolphins and acquired in the mid-season deal for Bradley Chubb.

Harbaugh stated last week that he expects “enthusiastically’’ to return as Michigan’s head coach. He reached out to and held a conversation with Carolina’s David Tepper, the second richest owner in the NFL behind Rob Walton.

Greg Penner also has been in contact with Harbaugh, who serves as his own agent. Last year Harbaugh discussed the possibility of becoming head coach of the Vikings. He signed a new contract with the Wolverines a year ago for $7,050,000 the past season and $36 million over five years. He has a $3 million buyout.

Harbaugh and Penner agreed to meet virtually this week.

The contract for Harbaugh or Payton would equal the highest coach’s salary in the NFL at $20 mil annually, the amount paid to Bill Belichick, and above Pete Carroll’s $15 million a year.

Additionally, both potential head coaches would demand total control over player personnel, and Penner already has announced that the next coach would report directly to him, and not Paton. However, each might demand his own choice for general manager (as Kyle Shanahan did with the 49ers when he wanted John Lynch).

Payton already has chosen a coaching staff that includes Fangio as his preferred defensive coordinator, even though they haven’t worked together. However, Harbaugh and Fangio were together at Stanford (2010) and when Harbaugh took over as the 49ers’ coach from 2011-14, with Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

Payton won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints (over Peyton Manning and the Colts), and Harbaugh lost Super Bowl XLVII to his brother John and the Ravens in Saints’ home at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Harbaugh’s 49ers beat Payton’s Saints in the 2011 playoffs.

Both Harbaugh and Payton had to be intrigued that the Broncos played their best game of the season in Sunday’s final game and beat the playoff-bound Chargers.