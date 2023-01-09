ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Woody Paige: Payton or Harbaugh — either might be intriguing

By Woody Paige
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urTqb_0k7w9gjN00

Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton will interview the Broncos’ owners.

Not the other way around.

Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Condoleezza Rice sat side-by-side-by-side in the owners’ luxurious suite Sunday and must have strategized about how they will have to be the most impressive applicants in upcoming scheduled meetings with the two most appealing and coveted NFL head coaching candidates. They are taking a major risk if the Broncos get neither.

Those three and Broncos’ general manager George Paton will do a video conference call with Harbaugh early this week and a meeting with Payton on Jan. 17.

Can they sell one or the other, or maybe even both, on the idea of coming to colorful Colorado?

The hypothesis may seem a fantasy, but CU just did lure Deion “Coach Prime’’ Sanders to Boulder. And the Broncos did persuade John Elway and Peyton Manning to move to Denver.

Payton and Harbaugh are plans A now.

As Elway once said of Manning: “There is no plan B.’’

Obviously, because of alternative maneuvers in case Harbaugh and Payton reject the Broncos and, under the conditions of the “Rooney Rule’’, the Broncos will interview three-five additional head coaching aspirants.

But Harbaugh and Payton are the Penners’ principal prospective pair. And everyone else in the football coaching world is on the junior varsity list.

Oddly enough, Vic Fangio figures in the franchise’s future.

This is not some Penner pipedream.

The Walton Family was willing and able to buy the Broncos for an American sports record price of $4.65 billion.

The Walton Family was willing and able to pay Russell Wilson a quarter of a billion dollars.

The Walton Family is proving it will be willing and able to spend $100 million over five years for Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh.

Are Harbaugh and Payton interested in being the Broncos’ head coach? Sure they are. Payton said on the NFL network Sunday that he has talked with Penner and scheduled an appointment. The delay until Jan. 17 was set by the NFL, and the Saints, who have Payton under contract for 2023-24, are prepared to negotiate trade terms with the Broncos on a first-round draft pick and more. The Broncos don’t own their own high 2023 first-round pick, but they did pick up the 49ers’ low first-round pick, which was sent to the Dolphins and acquired in the mid-season deal for Bradley Chubb.

Harbaugh stated last week that he expects “enthusiastically’’ to return as Michigan’s head coach. He reached out to and held a conversation with Carolina’s David Tepper, the second richest owner in the NFL behind Rob Walton.

Greg Penner also has been in contact with Harbaugh, who serves as his own agent. Last year Harbaugh discussed the possibility of becoming head coach of the Vikings. He signed a new contract with the Wolverines a year ago for $7,050,000 the past season and $36 million over five years. He has a $3 million buyout.

Harbaugh and Penner agreed to meet virtually this week.

The contract for Harbaugh or Payton would equal the highest coach’s salary in the NFL at $20 mil annually, the amount paid to Bill Belichick, and above Pete Carroll’s $15 million a year.

Additionally, both potential head coaches would demand total control over player personnel, and Penner already has announced that the next coach would report directly to him, and not Paton. However, each might demand his own choice for general manager (as Kyle Shanahan did with the 49ers when he wanted John Lynch).

Payton already has chosen a coaching staff that includes Fangio as his preferred defensive coordinator, even though they haven’t worked together. However, Harbaugh and Fangio were together at Stanford (2010) and when Harbaugh took over as the 49ers’ coach from 2011-14, with Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

Payton won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints (over Peyton Manning and the Colts), and Harbaugh lost Super Bowl XLVII to his brother John and the Ravens in Saints’ home at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Harbaugh’s 49ers beat Payton’s Saints in the 2011 playoffs.

Both Harbaugh and Payton had to be intrigued that the Broncos played their best game of the season in Sunday’s final game and beat the playoff-bound Chargers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
The Spun

Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen

If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Denver Gazette

Jim Caldwell enters race for Broncos coach vacancy

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos added another candidate to their coaching search Wednesday. Former Colts (2009-11) and Lions (2014-17) coach Jim Caldwell interviewed for the opening Wednesday and is now Denver’s seventh candidate. Caldwell is well-respected around the league, posting a 62-50 record as a head coach. Caldwell has not coached since 2019 when he was the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He's considered one of the best quarterbacks...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Expect Broncos to reduce list of coaching candidates to three

The Broncos and Harbaugh Ball is a bona fide possibility. After a 2.5-hour positive video conference connecting Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner and his search-and-solve coaching committee Monday, the two sides agreed to continue conversations and negotiations. The Broncos must go through the process of interviews with five other candidates, including Sean Payton next Tuesday, and Harbaugh must decide definitively if he wants to return to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Russell Wilson looking forward to next Broncos head coach, expresses confidence in Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson won't be choosing the Broncos' next head coach, but the Broncos quarterback is a major part of the equation. Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career and many expect the Broncos to hire a coach who can "fix" him. That's why Wilson will being paying close attention to the coaching search over the next several weeks and why most of Denver's candidates have some sort of tie to Wilson or are believed to be someone who can help...
DENVER, CO
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Make Four Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos officially signed DT Jordan Jackson to a futures contract and released WR Kaden Davis, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, and OT George Moore from their practice squad. Denver has now signed 10 players to futures deals. The full list includes:. WR Victor Bolden. G Parker Ferguson. CB Faion Hicks.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets defeat shorthanded Suns, stretch home win streak to 12

NUGGETS 126, SUNS 97 What happened: It’s a dozen straight in Denver, as the Nuggets beat a shorthanded Suns team for a 12th consecutive win at Ball Arena. The Nuggets led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but Phoenix closed within six by the start of the second. Some hot shooting from Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Nuggets up 22 in the middle...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy