El Paso, TX

Hamster64
El Paso shelter doesn’t know if the suspect was being hostile or threatening. Just because he was at around a shelter doesn’t make him Innocent. To begin with. He already burned a lot bridges .. that’s why he’s homeless.. but, let’s just forget all that.. where’s the tissues for this pity party ..

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
95.5 KLAQ

Do El Paso Grocery Stores Need Cops, Rules And Penalties?

I'm not talking about the cops that hang out by the front door to keep the lunatics away, I mean cops that patrol the store and cite people for being jerks. Just as cops patrol the streets, I think we need them cruising the grocery stores. There are so many rude things people do these days.
KOAT 7

AG says he wants universities to cooperate with law enforcement

There is no word yet on whether New Mexico State University coaches, players and administrators will be charged for their involvement in holding on to evidence following a fatal shooting that occurred before a basketball game in Albuquerque. But the state's newly elected attorney general says something needs to be...
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
KTSM

Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
KRQE News 13

Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
elpasomatters.org

Proposed growth fee opposed by developers dies at PSB

The El Paso Public Service Board killed a plan on Wednesday that would make new developments pay a greater share of the cost of additional water infrastructure needed to sustain growth. “I think we need to do due diligence and hearing from the public from different sectors of our community...
cbs4local.com

2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
