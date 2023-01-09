She inadvertently starred in her first animal horror movie. An actress from “Raised By Wolves” had to be hospitalized after getting mauled by an angry seal in South Africa — in a scene she compared to something out of the movie “Jaws.” The clip is currently making waves online amid a spike in pinniped attacks. The bizarre attack occurred Wednesday while the South African-born actress, who was raised in Los Angeles, was swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Capetown, Jam Press reported. “Be careful swimming at Clifton! I was attacked by a seal in the water,” victim Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia...

10 DAYS AGO