Olivia Miles was locked in. After grabbing the rebound from a missed midrange jumper by Maryland’s Abby Meyers near the free-throw line, the Notre Dame point guard’s eyes were latched onto the basket down floor. But even as she pushed the pace—dribbling the ball down the left sideline and passing multiple defenders on the fast-break opportunity—her impeccable vision was on full display. Miles always “knows exactly where her teammates are,” says fifth-year Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey. “We have this connection where I don’t even have to look at her eyes.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO