Wichita Eagle
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?. According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range from last summer. We discussed the idea of the Mavs pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Where LeBron James Wants To Finish His NBA Career
On the latest episode of his podcast The Lowe Post, ESPN's Zach Lowe spoke with the Worldwide Leader's Lakers beat reporter, Dave McMenamin, about just how badly 38-year-old LA All-Star might actually want to leave the team in a trade. The answer: not much. “I keep hearing he wants to...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Sidelined For Today’s Team Practice
6'1" Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who left LA's 122-109 Monday loss to the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, reportedly missed today's team practice for an entirely different reason. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LA head coach Darvin Ham revealed today that Beverley is...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Up to No. 5 on NBA Rookie Ladder
Following another strong stretch of play, Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has moved up another spot to No. 5 on the official NBA rookie ladder. Averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over the last week, Williams has now earned his highest ranking of the season on the ladder.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Sweep Season Series Against Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS - The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 at Boston's TD Garden. New Orleans faced an uphill battle without three starters - Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones - going against an offensive juggernaut with the league's best record. Boston averages the NBA's second-most points...
Wichita Eagle
Duke product breaks all-time Celtics record
Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season. Then earlier this week, the 24-year-old forward passed John Havlicek and now...
Wichita Eagle
Phoenix Suns Sign Former 76ers Guard Saben Lee
Saben Lee is on the move once again. This time, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard will ink a short-term deal with the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lee will join the Suns on a 10-Day contract. The Suns become the second NBA team to offer Lee a shot this season.
