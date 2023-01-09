Biden walks along a portion of a border fence in El Paso on Sunday during his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque; Courtesy of The Texas Tribune.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

When asked by reporters what he learned during his trip to El Paso, he said, “They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them.”

This story was published earlier by The Texas Tribune, a partner of the nonprofit States Newsroom network, which includes the Florida Phoenix.

The post Joe Biden tours El Paso for first border visit of his presidency appeared first on Florida Phoenix .