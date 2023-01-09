ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old who police said has gang ties is accused of causing two deaths in two separate incidents a month a part. Deonte Bishop is accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in November and then shooting and killing 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton in December, according to police. Zykiqurio's mother Jessica Lofton feels her son's death could have easily been prevented partly because Bishop was wearing ankle monitor at the time of the murder.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO