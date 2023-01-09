Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox13news.com
Man shot after pulling gun on rowdy crowd at St. Pete basketball court, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man who pulled a gun to disperse a rowdy crowd on a St. Petersburg basketball court is still in critical condition after someone else got a gun and shot him, according to police. It happened during a weekend when several shootings around Tampa Bay injured...
Man arrested after fight at basketball courts leads to shooting: police
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said a fight at basketball courts at a park led to a shooting over the weekend.
fox13news.com
Police: 17-year-old accused of killing teen in St. Pete shooting one month after arrest in deadly hit-and-run
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old who police said has gang ties is accused of causing two deaths in two separate incidents a month a part. Deonte Bishop is accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in November and then shooting and killing 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton in December, according to police. Zykiqurio's mother Jessica Lofton feels her son's death could have easily been prevented partly because Bishop was wearing ankle monitor at the time of the murder.
iontb.com
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
Stolen car chase ends after attempted carjacking at Ben T. Davis Beach
A stolen car chase ended Wednesday after the suspect attempted to carjack someone at a boat ramp in Tampa.
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
fox13news.com
2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car is first reported death of 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023. The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In 2022, a total of...
Fatal crash under investigation in Polk County
At least one person was killed in a crash in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County Wednesday morning.
Man hospitalized in Tampa shooting, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
fox13news.com
'Lives are at stake': Tampa police urge gun owners to lock up firearms after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a gun went off inside a Tampa home with a number of kids inside over the weekend. Monday, the Tampa Police Department is trying to figure out how the kids got their hands on a loaded gun.
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving A Theft In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Pasco Deputies seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole merchandise from a Hudson business. According to deputies, on Jan. 4, around 9 a.m., a suspect stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of US Hwy 19 and Hudson
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Body camera footage shows New Port Richey city attorney misleading cops during DUI arrest
Attorney Timothy Driscoll told cops he represented the city of St. Petersburg, which the city says is not true.
2 people sent to hospital after Tampa house fire
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.
fox13news.com
Accused drunk driver says date rape drug, not alcohol impaired her driving before fatal Halloween crash
RUSKIN, Fla. - On Halloween night 2021, a Ruskin intersection turned into a deadly crash scene when prosecutors say a drunk driver ran a stop sign and killed two people. On Wednesday, Katrina Mattice, who is facing several charges including two counts of DUI manslaughter, decided to take a plea deal, but she had one more legal trick up her sleeve before taking the offer.
Lakeland man ran over pedestrian in hit-and-run, waited for deputies to look for him at home: PCSO
A Lakeland man was arrested after he hit a woman riding a scooter with a car and allegedly left her to die, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect told detectives broken cellphone led to attempted murder in Bradenton
Manatee County Sheriff's detectives said an attempted murder charge has been filed after a dispute over a broken cell phone saw one person use a hatchet.
Florida Man Arrested Pointing Laser At Sheriff’s Helicopter From Behind A Circle K
HERNDNAO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested after pointing a laser light at a sheriff’s office helicopter and attempting to hide in the trees. According to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, at approximately 2 a.m., Deputy Pilot Roy McLaughlin and Tactical
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Comments / 0