The Brownsburg Bulldogs boys basketball team is head and shoulders above the competition this season, and it's easy to see part of the reason why. Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, is used to standing out, not only for his size, but for his last name. His aunt is former WNBA star Tamika Catchings. She dominated with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Some might wonder if that presents some pressure for Kanon.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO