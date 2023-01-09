ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WTHR

Former IU star wins new car on 'The Price is Right'

LOS ANGELES — Former Rockets forward Jared Jeffries scored a slam-dunk on "The Price is Right" this week and won a shiny new car. Jeffries, 41, correctly guessed the price of the Toyota while playing "One Away" on Monday. The retired NBA veteran pumped his fist as he ran...
WTHR

'It would mean a lot' | Brownsburg's Catchings focused on leading Bulldogs to title

The Brownsburg Bulldogs boys basketball team is head and shoulders above the competition this season, and it's easy to see part of the reason why. Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, is used to standing out, not only for his size, but for his last name. His aunt is former WNBA star Tamika Catchings. She dominated with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Some might wonder if that presents some pressure for Kanon.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
