Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
Sean Payton Rumors: Texans Request Permission for HC Interview amid Cardinals Buzz

The Houston Texans have requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Payton can't formally interview with teams until next Tuesday, Schrager added. The Arizona Cardinals have already received permission to interview Payton, per...
NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game

The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense

The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smart Earn Top Contract Bonuses Among CFB HCs for 2022 Season

With the 2022 college football season officially in the books, the bonus money earned by FBS coaches has been revealed. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, coaches earned a total of over $12.2 million in bonuses, with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Georgia's Kirby Smart leading the way. Harbaugh reportedly earned $2.05 million by the end of the year, while Smart was rewarded $1.35 million.
5 NFL Players Who Should Headline Early 2023 Offseason Trade Market

The 2022 NFL regular season may have just ended, but it's not too early to start thinking about the upcoming offseason and the inevitable trades that will take place. There are a handful of notable veterans likely to be available right away. Whether they are seeking to join a contender, needing a change of scenery after a down year or lost their job and are seeking a fresh start, they could be on the move soon.
Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs

The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Packers' Top Options With No. 15 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense could go through a large amount of change in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could all leave in free agency. That could open the possibility of the Packers adding to their young core of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers...
